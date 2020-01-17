 
Adult Learning Infrastructure is a Central Feature of a Healthy Democracy - Dr Jay Derrick UCL

Dr Jay Derrick, Senior Lecturer, UCL

FE News catch up with Dr Jay Derrick to chat about informal Lifelong learning. Jay is a Senior Lecturer at UCL, IOE - Education, Practice & Society and Institute of Education.

Jay has a particular passion for lifelong learning and reflects on the many recent reports around the importance of Lifelong learning. Jay then goes onto discuss the importance of lifelong learning policy, particularly informal lifelong learning.

Jay unpacks the recent UNESCO report that quotes "Adult learning infrastructure as a central feature of a healthy democracy" and how the traditional infrastructure that was developed in the UK is becoming harder to access for adult learners.

Check out what Jay has to say about Lifelong learning and particularly the importance of informal lifelong learning.

How do developments in policy affect specialist FE teacher training? Graham Griffiths UCL
Podcasts
FE News chat with Graham Griffiths, Director of Post Compulsory PGCE a
Self-management with Arnie Skelton #22
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Education needs to promote collaboration and the creative skills to work alongside AI says Paul Grainger UCL
Podcasts
#G20SaudiArabia #FutureofWork - We need to promote collaboration and t

