Adult Learning Infrastructure is a Central Feature of a Healthy Democracy - Dr Jay Derrick UCL

FE News catch up with Dr Jay Derrick to chat about informal Lifelong learning. Jay is a Senior Lecturer at UCL, IOE - Education, Practice & Society and Institute of Education.
Jay has a particular passion for lifelong learning and reflects on the many recent reports around the importance of Lifelong learning. Jay then goes onto discuss the importance of lifelong learning policy, particularly informal lifelong learning.
Jay unpacks the recent UNESCO report that quotes "Adult learning infrastructure as a central feature of a healthy democracy" and how the traditional infrastructure that was developed in the UK is becoming harder to access for adult learners.
Check out what Jay has to say about Lifelong learning and particularly the importance of informal lifelong learning.
