 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Impact of Reading Aloud in Britain Today - Dr Sam Duncan UCL Discusses RABiT

Details
Hits: 102
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dr Sam Duncan

FE News chat with Dr Sam Duncan from UCL about her recent research project called RABiT (Reading Aloud in Britain Today).

The funded project explored hundreds of adults reading aloud behaviours across England, Scotland and Wales and covered a wide range of ages, genders, ethnicities, faiths, educational backgrounds in both urban and rural locations to explore if there were any patterns or stark differences in adults reading aloud practices.

Sam explains the RABiT project, particularly the importance of documenting and analysing adult reading aloud practices. Sam unpacks the research to explores when and why adults read aloud and why this is important and how this can change in different communities, context, languages or stages in a person's life. Sam then explores the RABiT findings to investigate the potential impact that adults reading out loud has when looking at neurodiversity.

Subscribe to the FE News podcast or visit UCL's Newsroom on FE News

Advertisement

Being Persuasive with Arnie Skelton #23
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Martin Doel: Thinking about the system of the future
Podcasts
#FutureofEducation - Dilemmas, dualisms and dialecticsFE News chat wit
Adult Learning Infrastructure is a Central Feature of a Healthy Democracy - Dr Jay Derrick UCL
Podcasts
FE News catch up with Dr Jay Derrick to chat about informal Lifelong l

You may also be interested in these articles:

Being Persuasive with Arnie Skelton #23
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Martin Doel: Thinking about the system of the future
Podcasts
#FutureofEducation - Dilemmas, dualisms and dialecticsFE News chat wit
Adult Learning Infrastructure is a Central Feature of a Healthy Democracy - Dr Jay Derrick UCL
Podcasts
FE News catch up with Dr Jay Derrick to chat about informal Lifelong l
How do developments in policy affect specialist FE teacher training? Graham Griffiths UCL
Podcasts
FE News chat with Graham Griffiths, Director of Post Compulsory PGCE a
Self-management with Arnie Skelton #22
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Education needs to promote collaboration and the creative skills to work alongside AI says Paul Grainger UCL
Podcasts
#G20SaudiArabia #FutureofWork - We need to promote collaboration and t
Management Roles and Responsibilities with Arnie Skelton #21
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Top 10 Podcasts of 2019 with Arnie Skelton #20
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn this final ep
Receiving Feedback with Arnie Skelton #19
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the nineteent
Exeter College's Rob Bosworth discusses the #CollegeoftheFuture
Podcasts
FE News chat with Rob Bosworth, Vice Principal at Exeter College about
GIVING FEEDBACK with Arnie Skelton #18
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the eighteent
New Year, New job? Everything you need to know to make the right career move from Entrepreneur and BBC Apprentice
Podcasts
Experts say the new year is a good time to start your search for a cha

Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Stefan Drew
How to Save College Finances and The Environment is now a featured video. 6 hours 55 minutes ago
How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How To Save College Finances & The Environment by Stefan Drew of https://www.MediaSet.co.uk Cash strapped colleges need to embrace simple ways to...

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a video in channel. 6 hours 57 minutes ago

How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How To Save College Finances & The Environment by Stefan Drew of https://www.MediaSet.co.uk Cash strapped colleges need to embrace simple ways to...

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew had a status update on Twitter 6 hours 58 minutes ago

Agreed. And as you know it doesn’t stop with fishing and boats. The number of hi qual private cookery schools is gr… https://t.co/VU0luzRkMQ
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page