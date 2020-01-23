The Impact of Reading Aloud in Britain Today - Dr Sam Duncan UCL Discusses RABiT

FE News chat with Dr Sam Duncan from UCL about her recent research project called RABiT (Reading Aloud in Britain Today).

The funded project explored hundreds of adults reading aloud behaviours across England, Scotland and Wales and covered a wide range of ages, genders, ethnicities, faiths, educational backgrounds in both urban and rural locations to explore if there were any patterns or stark differences in adults reading aloud practices.

Sam explains the RABiT project, particularly the importance of documenting and analysing adult reading aloud practices. Sam unpacks the research to explores when and why adults read aloud and why this is important and how this can change in different communities, context, languages or stages in a person's life. Sam then explores the RABiT findings to investigate the potential impact that adults reading out loud has when looking at neurodiversity.

