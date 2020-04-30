Are we training enough people for our NHS? Episode 6: #SkillsWorld LIVE

Tonight's guests include: Clare Hatton - Head of Skills Delivery at West Midlands Combined Authority | Lawrence Barton - Managing Director at GB Training (UK) Ltd | Jamie Mackay - Skills Strategy Manager at Enterprise M3 | Kirstie Donnelly MBE - Chief Executive Officer at City & Guilds Group | Jane Hadfield - National Senior Programme Manager of Apprenticeships at NHS Health Education England
Episode 6: Are we training enough people for our NHS? - 30th April 7-8pm (BST)
Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.
News Bulletin:
- Appreniceship Data U-Turn - Supporting employers, apprentices and training providers during this challenging time
- IfATE's Level 7 senior leader review consultation now closed
- Grants available for schools that remain open for keyworker and vulnerable families
- Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
- Call: 020 32 900 111
- Twitter: #SkillsWorld @FENews
