Should we abolish the target of sending 50% of young people to university? Episode 7: #SkillsWorld LIVE

Tonight's guests include: Charles Clarke - Author and former home secretary | Claire Fox - Academy of Ideas | Nick Hillman - Director at Hepi | Sonia Riyait - Careers Advisor at Leicester College | Steve Stewart - Executive Director at Careers England | Dr Ann Limb CBE

Episode 7: Should we abolish the target of sending 50% of young people to university? Fri 1 May 7-8pm (BST)

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

