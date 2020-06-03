How are other countries skills systems battling the pandemic? Episode 27: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Tonight's guests include: Nazrene Mannie, Executive Director at GAN Global | Vickie Dekocker - Director Innovation and Secretary Partnership Duallearning | Paola Cleri, Coordinator GAN Argentina | Mardy L. Leathers, Director, Office of Workforce Development, State of Missouri | Rachel Unruh, Chief of External Affairs at National Skills Coalition

Episode 27: How are other countries skills systems battling the pandemic? #SkillsWorldLIVE Wednesday 3rd June 2020

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

