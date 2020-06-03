 
How are other countries skills systems battling the pandemic? Episode 27: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Details
International Skills

Tonight's guests include: Nazrene Mannie, Executive Director at GAN GlobalVickie Dekocker - Director Innovation and Secretary Partnership Duallearning | Paola Cleri, Coordinator GAN Argentina | Mardy L. Leathers, Director, Office of Workforce Development, State of Missouri | Rachel Unruh, Chief of External Affairs at National Skills Coalition

Episode 27: How are other countries skills systems battling the pandemic? #SkillsWorldLIVE Wednesday 3rd June 2020

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.
If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:
  • Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Call: 020 32 900 111
  • Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews

Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!

Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday and subscribe here for notifications!

 Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:

Apple Castbox Spotify FE Icon Google Podcast iHeart
Podcast Addict Podchaser Souncloud Deezer Spreaker YouTube

 

