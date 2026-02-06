Apprenticeship Plus: Telford College launches new service for employers

Telford College has launched a new scheme designed to give employers extra flexibility over apprenticeship training.

Apprenticeship Plus has been designed in consultation with businesses to give them chance to enhance the learning experience by adding customised modules into training programmes.

The aim of the scheme is to ensure that apprentices gain skills and knowledge which aligns more closely with the goals and demands of specific employers and sectors.

The news comes ahead of a series of activities being planned at the college as part of National Apprenticeships Week, including visits to the college’s Wellington campus from a series of local employers.

David Moreton, business programme manager at Telford College, said:

“Apprenticeship Plus goes beyond traditional apprenticeships.

“It allows businesses to tailor the learning experience for their apprentices by offering customisable modular add-ons, which can be integrated at various stages of the apprenticeship, enabling businesses to adapt training to their evolving needs.

“This could be anything from mental health first aid to health and safety, communication skills, artificial intelligence, lean manufacturing, digital skills, practical problem-solving… there are literally dozens of options.

“Typically these would be additional modules, created and delivered by our specialist industry-experienced educators.

“Employers can choose from these modules at any point in the programme, ensuring their workforce is equipped with the most relevant and up-to-date skills.

“If employers identify any specific areas they feel could benefit their apprentices or staff, we will work with them to find a module or training programme to meet their needs.

“These modules are not just for apprentices – they are available for any members of staff who feel they could be useful to broaden their own skill sets, knowledge, competencies and confidence.”

He added:

“This initiative reflects our commitment to strengthening the talent pipeline. We engage with hundreds of apprentices every year and support workforce reskilling, helping businesses thrive in a competitive market.

“By continually refining our programmes based on employer feedback, we address challenges and implement improvements to meet the dynamic needs of the sector.”

The college says:

“Apprenticeships are real jobs – a chance to gain valuable qualifications alongside real-world working experience. It’s possible to do an apprenticeship in pretty much anything, at any age. With an apprenticeship, you’re on a clear career route. There’s a plan in place and a pathway for you to take, and you’ll earn your salary from your very first day on the job.”