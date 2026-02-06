Oaklands College Wins Big with Triple Award Win

Oaklands College is celebrating a major achievement after winning three awards at the prestigious College Marketing Network Awards, recognising excellence in digital innovation, creativity and communications.

The College took home Gold awards for Website Development and Innovation & Creativity, alongside a Highly Commended award for Communications Campaign, marking a standout moment for the Oaklands marketing team and its partners.

The Gold award for Website Development recognises the successful launch of Oaklands College’s new website, which brought together four separate sites into one clear, accessible digital platform. The new site creates a streamlined experience for students, parents and partners, improving navigation, accessibility and engagement.

The Gold award for Innovation & Creativity was awarded for Flowella: Future You, Oaklands College’s WhatsApp-based Information, Advice and Guidance (IAG) tool. Designed to meet students where they already are, the tool delivers guidance, support and key information in a format that feels natural, accessible and student-focused.

Peter Hudson, Director of Admissions, Brand & Customer Innovation at Oaklands College, said:

“Winning three awards is an incredible achievement and a real testament to the creativity, ambition and dedication of our marketing team. These projects were all about doing things differently — putting students first, embracing innovation and creating digital experiences that genuinely support their futures. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and grateful to our partners who helped bring these ideas to life.”

The College also paid tribute to its partners Discover Digital and Thinkology, whose expertise and collaboration played a key role in delivering the award-winning work.

The awards were celebrated alongside colleagues and partners at the ceremony, highlighting the importance of collaboration, creativity and shared success.



