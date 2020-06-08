 
RUTH SWAILES – CONTINUING THE PASSION FOR THE EARLY YEARS AND PRIMARY EDUCATION

Details
#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 4 -  I am interviewing Ruth Swailes (@SwailesRuth) – Expert and Consultant on Early Years and Primary Education/Improvement 

Ruth has over 25 years’ experience in primary education, over 20 of them in senior leadership. Ruth has worked as a School Improvement Advisor, Early Years consultant and moderator in several Local Authorities.

Passionate about Primary education, particularly Early Years, Ruth has taught from Nursery to Y6. In 2014 she left primary headship and trained as an Ofsted inspector, combining this role with a number of other roles in education.

She currently fulfils a range of different education improvement roles, working part time as a School Improvement Advisor to 19 Local Authority schools, and with a range of MATS, Teaching Schools Alliances, Academy and LA schools throughout the UK providing training, school improvement advice, appraisal, coaching, mentoring and practical advice and support.

#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast is presented by Aaron Bradbury - BA Hons, Med, PGCE, NPQICL, SFHEA, FSET, Principal Lecturer – Early Childhood & Early Years, Nottingham Institute of Education, Nottingham Trent University

Publications:

Bradbury, A. & Wynne, V. (2019) Apprenticeships In Tummons, J. (2019) PCET Learning and Teaching in the Post Compulsory Sector. London. Sage

Bradbury, A. & Wynne, V. (2020) The Apprentice’s Guide to End Point Assessment. London. Learning Matters (Published September 2020)

Current: Bradbury, A. & Garvey, D. (2020) A-Z of Early Childhood Theorists. London. Learning Matters (Published December 2020)

