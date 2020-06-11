Do we need an Apprentice Guarantee? Weekly Show 1: #SkillsWorldLIVE and #StandUpForSkills

Tonight's guests include: Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the Education Select Committee | Richard Marsh, Apprenticeship Partnerships Director at Kaplan | Angela Middleton MBE, Chairman & CEO of The Limitless Group, host of the “IWant2BA” podcast and author of the “1st Job” Book Series | David Goodhart, Head of Demography, Immigration & Integration & Director of the Integration Hub at Policy Exchange | Dr.Sue Pember CBE, Director of Policy and External Relations at Holex | #StandUp4Skills with Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Chief Executive at City & Guilds | Laura Jane Rawlings, Founder & CEO of Youth Employment UK | Alex Morawski, Young Board Member of the Youth Futures Foundation and is currently a part of the Youth Voice Team supporting the Youth Employment Group

Weekly Show 1: #SkillsWorldLIVE - Thursday 11th June 2020

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.

If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:

Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:

