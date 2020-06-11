 
Do we need an Apprentice Guarantee? Weekly Show 1: #SkillsWorldLIVE and #StandUpForSkills

Robert Halfon on SkillsWorldLIVE

Tonight's guests include: Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the Education Select CommitteeRichard Marsh, Apprenticeship Partnerships Director at Kaplan | Angela Middleton MBE, Chairman & CEO of The Limitless Group, host of the “IWant2BA” podcast and author of the “1st Job” Book Series | David Goodhart, Head of Demography, Immigration & Integration & Director of the Integration Hub at Policy Exchange | Dr.Sue Pember CBE, Director of Policy and External Relations at Holex | #StandUp4Skills with Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Chief Executive at City & Guilds | Laura Jane Rawlings, Founder & CEO of Youth Employment UK | Alex Morawski, Young Board Member of the Youth Futures Foundation and is currently a part of the Youth Voice Team supporting the Youth Employment Group

Weekly Show 1:  #SkillsWorldLIVE - Thursday 11th June 2020

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.
If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:
  • Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Call: 020 32 900 111
  • Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews

Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!

Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm Thursdays during term time and subscribe here for notifications!

 Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:

Apple Castbox Spotify FE Icon Google Podcast iHeart
Podcast Addict Podchaser Souncloud Deezer Spreaker YouTube

Lifelong Learning â€“ Weâ€™re all in this Together
Podcasts
This podcast episode on lifelong learning was released fittingly durin
RUTH SWAILES â€“ CONTINUING THE PASSION FOR THE EARLY YEARS AND PRIMARY EDUCATION
Podcasts
#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 4 - I am interviewing Ruth Swailes (@Swail
Preparing for the new normal a sector wide viewpoint Episode 29: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Extended interview with Gillian Keegan - App

