‘The Educators', a series of films and podcasts with eight of the UK’s leading educators and commentators has launched

@BecomingXteam partners with @CapitaPlc to launch ‘The Educators’ – a film and podcast series featuring a diverse group of leading experts who each present their views on the urgent actions needed to create an education system fit for the future.

Produced by BecomingX and Capita, the series presents their views on the urgent actions needed to create a UK education system that is fit for the future.

Through the interviews, four key priorities emerged to help ensure that a post lockdown education system can provide every young person with the opportunity to realise their potential.

At a time of unprecedented disruption to education, BecomingX and Capita interviewed eight of the UK’s top educators and commentators to explore how the education system can create a brighter future for the UK’s youth.

They collectively identified four key priorities to ensure every young person can realise their potential:

The need to ‘level up’ in education The importance of personal development, skills and creativity The need to invest in technology to drive efficiency and enhance quality The necessity for greater mental health and wellbeing support

‘The Educators’ is produced by Capita and BecomingX, a learning and development organisation co-founded by adventurer and TV presenter Bear Grylls, as part of a new partnership between the two organisations to unlock potential through education and lifelong learning.

Those interviewed, included, for example Andria Zafirakou MBE, winner of the global teacher prize 2018, Lord Dr Michael Hastings CBE Chancellor of Regents University and John Murphy, CEO of Oasis Community Learning.

The three-year partnership will see Capita sponsor ‘BecomingX Education’, a new digital personal development solution, for 100 UK schools, helping students to raise their aspirations and build the skills and confidence to succeed.

Damian Riley, Managing Director of Capita’s Education Sector, said:

“Over the past year, we have seen the learning gap between rich and poor pupils in England grow by 46%, whilst children hardest hit by Covid have lost out on life skills and learning. As we adapt to life in a post-Covid world, we have an opportunity as a society to think very differently about learning, and help to secure better outcomes for young people. That’s why Capita is partnering with BecomingX, a new learning and development organisation that demystifies what it takes to succeed, and helps people to realise their full potential.”

Paul Gurney, CEO and co-founder of BecomingX, said:

“Everyone has potential. The challenge our education systems face is how we can ensure all young people, regardless of their background, are equipped to succeed in life. At a time when young people have faced the greatest challenges in a generation, ‘The Educators’ shines a light on the actions we urgently need to take to help students realise a brighter future.”

Bear Grylls OBE, co-founder of BecomingX, said:

“There is no greater goal in our society than to help young people to realise their potential. We’re excited that BecomingX and Capita are partnering to achieve better outcomes for educators, institutions and students. Together, we can make a huge leap forward in helping young people gain skills that are relevant to their futures.”

BecomingX is a learning and development organisation that aims to create a world where everyone can realise their potential. We work with the world’s most inspiring and iconic people to understand the personal attributes that underpin high performance and to help demystify what it really takes to succeed. Combining our in-depth understanding of high performance and our expertise in personal development, we help education providers and companies to build the skills, knowledge, attitudes and relationships needed to succeed. BecomingX is a ‘B Corporation’, certified to meet the highest standards of social and environmental impact and is the highest scoring education company in the UK.

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business and a leading supplier of strategic solutions to the education sector. Every day our 61,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people’s lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa – and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions.