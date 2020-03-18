UK Schools and Colleges will close on Friday until further notice with exams cancelled in May and June

#Coronavirus - Closure of Schools

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson has confirmed today that the majority of schools, sixth forms and FE colleges will close indefinitely until further notice.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland announced closures from Friday earlier on in the day. Schools will remain open for key workers and the most vulnerable.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister commented on cancelled exams, "we will make sure their (students) progress is not impeded" and clarified that learners will receive the qualifications that they need, but will clarify what this means in more detail in the future.

Sector response to the statement by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson about COVID-19 and school closures

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“We welcome the Government’s announcement that, for public health reasons, schools will now close. It is better for this to take place in an ordered way than the chaotic pattern of closures that was developing.

“We also welcome the clarity that SATs, GCSE, AS- and A-Level exams are to be cancelled.

“This offers some degree of reassurance to teachers, their students and parents.

“We note that, at this time of emergency, the Government has decided that teacher assessment is indeed a good method of giving reliable information about young people’s progress and achievements. We will return to that when this crisis is over.

“Now, more than anything else the Government needs to concentrate on ensuring that children in food poverty are fed properly - these children are not just those on free school meals.”

Matthew Fell, CBI Chief UK Policy Director, said:

“Difficult decisions are having to be made each day and people’s safety must always come first. Today’s announcement on school closures feels necessary, but of course will present challenges for parents and carers.

“Businesses will do all they can to help their employees in these unprecedented times. Companies will make every effort to offer flexible working, but many parents simply won’t be able to do their jobs and care for their children at the same time. With so many businesses already struggling with cashflow, government will urgently need to step in with additional support to employees who are unable to work because of school closures.”

Sir Peter Lampl, founder of the Sutton Trust and chairman of the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), said:

“The challenges we face today are truly unprecedented. In closing schools, the government has – quite rightly – taken drastic steps to control the epidemic. It is not a decision that will have been taken lightly. But it is one that will have a particularly significant impact on low income children and young people, both in terms of their attainment and in accessing the wider support that schools provide.

“We must do all we can to alleviate the impact of today’s decision on those children. It is welcome the government has pledged to provide vouchers to make up free school meals. We need to join together to make sure disadvantaged pupils have access to high-quality support and learning in the coming months, as well as access to basic necessities and a safe place to be.

“The EEF will be publishing support and guidance in the coming days to help schools support all of their pupils, particularly those that need it most. We’ll also be working with organisations and schools across the sector, to make sure that they have the right programmes and support.

“The Sutton Trust is working with its partners to make sure the young people on our programmes have access to information online about university choices and applications, so that they don’t lose out without face-to-face support.

“The resilience of our teachers and schools never fails to inspire me. But it is only through a collective effort that we can and will get through these uncertain months.”

Schools to close in Wales from Friday: Welsh Government News: Statement from Minister for Education, @Kirsty_Williams on school closures in Wales We are in an unprecedented period, one that is changing hour-by-hour, and governments around the world are… https://t.co/yA3en5A6GH pic.twitter.com/j1TsnwbcHs — FE News - The #FutureofEducation News Channel (@FENews) March 18, 2020