Education and childcare settings to prepare to open for more children from 1 June

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s announcement on changes to lockdown, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“We think that the announcement by the Government that schools may reopen from June 1 with reception and years 1 and 6 is nothing short of reckless.

“Coronavirus continues to ravage communities in the UK and the rate of Covid-19 infection is still far too great for the wider opening of our schools.

“A study published last week by the University of East Anglia suggested that school closures are the single most effective way of suppressing the spread of the virus.

“If schools are to re-open, we need the Government to meet the five tests we have set to keep children, their families and our staff safe.

“There must be much lower numbers of Covid-19 cases, with extensive arrangements for testing and contact tracing to keep it that way. This test has manifestly not been met.

“We must have a national plan for social distancing, hygiene, appropriate PPE and regular testing to ensure our schools and colleges don’t become hot spots for Covid-19. This test has manifestly not been met.

“And there must be plans drawn up to protect vulnerable staff, or those who live with vulnerable people, to stop more educators or members of their families dying of this dreadful disease.

“We are supported in this by nearly 400,000 staff and parents who have signed our petition to reopen schools only when it is safe. And Parentkind, one of the largest parents’ groups in the UK, back our tests too.

“We have written three letters to the Government for the science around school reopening, to share the modelling it is using and discuss the concerns raised by our five tests. We have received no reply.

“If schools are re-opened to blatant breaches of health and safety, we will strongly support our members who take steps to protect their pupils, their colleagues and their families. The worst outcome of any wider re-opening of schools is a second spike of Covid-19 infection.

“Our members care deeply about the children they teach – and no-one is more aware of the struggles faced by vulnerable pupils, or those from vulnerable families, than their teachers. If schools cannot safely re-open, we need other ways of supporting those children. For instance, the better weather gives us a chance for some education to take place outdoors, where children are least likely to pick up infection.

"The NEU will survey its members immediately after the Prime Minister has spoken to gauge their reaction to this announcement.

“We urge the Government to follow the example of the Welsh and Scottish governments who have made the decision not to re-open schools at this time.

“Now is the time for Government to listen and do the right thing.”

Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union, said:

“The Prime Minister’s statement that it would be “madness” to risk a second spike in transmission of the Coronavirus highlights the need for extreme caution.

“Regrettably, the Prime Minister’s announcement is likely to provoke confusion and does not address the genuine concerns that have been raised by teachers.

“The Prime Minister’s announcement lacks the clarity of statements issued by Ministers in Scotland and Wales who have reaffirmed the key ‘stay at home’ message.

“The Government’s announcement that schools in England might reopen to more children from 1 June risks thousands of schools rushing to make decisions about how best to safeguard the health and safety of children and staff in the absence of any clear national guidance.

“It is baffling that following the Government’s decision to close all schools on public health grounds that the Government now expects individual schools to work out for themselves whether or not it will be safe to reopen on 1 June and potentially put at risk the health of children, staff and the public.

“With no date yet set for when the Government’s guidance will be forthcoming, school leaders in England are being placed in an extremely difficult position of being asked to draw up plans affecting lives of children and their teachers.

“Today’s announcements will do little to assuage teachers’ concerns about the premature reopening of schools.

“The Government must with the utmost urgency address teachers’ concerns or expect to lose the goodwill of the profession.

“Unless and until the Government can demonstrate that schools will be safe for staff and children, all schools should continue to limit their opening only to vulnerable children and to children of key workers.

“The NASUWT will continue to press the Government on the need for clear guidance and stringent and enforceable health and safety risk assessment measures to be in place in every school prior to relaxing the current restrictions.

“The UK Government’s message to be responsible and to ‘stay alert’ will ring hollow with teachers who are still being denied access to appropriate PPE and who have been given no clear guidance about how social distancing can be practiced in school settings.

“Notwithstanding the Government’s five tests, the bottom line is that no teacher or child should be expected to go into schools until it can be demonstrated that it is safe for them to do so.”

Responding to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 update, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said:

“The Prime Minister’s announcement raises more questions than it answers on reopening schools, like how will social distancing be maintained with the youngest pupils? It’s nonsensical. This can’t be a top-down affair — politicians need to consult with those who actually run our schools. Where is the Education Secretary in all this? He needs to come to the Commons as soon as possible to answer MPs' questions.

“Government needs to work with school leaders to understand what they need, and put provisions for each school in place now. Only when school staff have the PPE they need, as per their own risk assessment, should reopening be happening.

“We are still waiting on the Government to publish its full plan for reopening schools. School leaders, teachers and others need to see these plans so they can assess the risks and take the action they need to take. We also need to see the scientific advice this is based on. It has to be safety first.”

Responding to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s address on the road map for reopening society, Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association, said:

“It is encouraging that we are now moving into the next phase of tackling this virus and we look forward to seeing more details on the Government’s plan.

“During this pandemic, councils’ role as leaders of place has been more important than ever before. They will continue to lead their communities through this crisis as we adapt to this new way of life, working day and night to protect the most vulnerable, help local businesses, keep important services running and support national efforts to defeat this disease.

“The scale of the economic, environmental and community challenges that we will face cannot be under-estimated. Communities will need to keep sticking together through this crisis and follow the Government’s plan and social distancing rules to ensure people are not put at risk unnecessarily.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on coronavirus:

"It is now almost two months since the people of this country began to put up with restrictions on their freedom – your freedom – of a kind that we have never seen before in peace or war.

"And you have shown the good sense to support those rules overwhelmingly.

"You have put up with all the hardships of that programme of social distancing.

"Because you understand that as things stand, and as the experience of every other country has shown, it’s the only way to defeat the coronavirus - the most vicious threat this country has faced in my lifetime.

"And though the death toll has been tragic, and the suffering immense.

"And though we grieve for all those we have lost.

"It is a fact that by adopting those measures we prevented this country from being engulfed by what could have been a catastrophe in which the reasonable worst case scenario was half a million fatalities.

"And it is thanks to your effort and sacrifice in stopping the spread of this disease that the death rate is coming down and hospital admissions are coming down.

"And thanks to you we have protected our NHS and saved many thousands of lives.

"And so I know - you know - that it would be madness now to throw away that achievement by allowing a second spike.

"We must stay alert.

"We must continue to control the virus and save lives.

"And yet we must also recognise that this campaign against the virus has come at colossal cost to our way of life.

"We can see it all around us in the shuttered shops and abandoned businesses and darkened pubs and restaurants.

"And there are millions of people who are both fearful of this terrible disease, and at the same time also fearful of what this long period of enforced inactivity will do to their livelihoods and their mental and physical wellbeing.

"To their futures and the futures of their children.

"So I want to provide tonight - for you - the shape of a plan to address both fears.

"Both to beat the virus and provide the first sketch of a road map for reopening society.

"A sense of the way ahead, and when and how and on what basis we will take the decisions to proceed.

"I will be setting out more details in Parliament tomorrow and taking questions from the public in the evening.

"I have consulted across the political spectrum, across all four nations of the UK.

"And though different parts of the country are experiencing the pandemic at different rates.

"And though it is right to be flexible in our response.

"I believe that as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland, there is a strong resolve to defeat this together.

"And today a general consensus on what we could do.

"And I stress could.

"Because although we have a plan, it is a conditional plan.

"And since our priority is to protect the public and save lives, we cannot move forward unless we satisfy the five tests.

"We must protect our NHS.

"We must see sustained falls in the death rate.

"We must see sustained and considerable falls in the rate of infection.

"We must sort out our challenges in getting enough PPE to the people who need it, and yes, it is a global problem but we must fix it.

"And last, we must make sure that any measures we take do not force the reproduction rate of the disease - the R - back up over one, so that we have the kind of exponential growth we were facing a few weeks ago.

"And to chart our progress and to avoid going back to square one, we are establishing a new Covid Alert System run by a new Joint Biosecurity Centre.

"And that Covid Alert Level will be determined primarily by R and the number of coronavirus cases.

"And in turn that Covid Alert Level will tell us how tough we have to be in our social distancing measures – the lower the level the fewer the measures.

"The higher the level, the tougher and stricter we will have to be.

There will be five alert levels

"Level One means the disease is no longer present in the UK and Level Five is the most critical – the kind of situation we could have had if the NHS had been overwhelmed.

"Over the period of the lockdown we have been in Level Four, and it is thanks to your sacrifice we are now in a position to begin to move in steps to Level Three.

"And as we go everyone will have a role to play in keeping the R down.

"By staying alert and following the rules.

"And to keep pushing the number of infections down there are two more things we must do.

"We must reverse rapidly the awful epidemics in care homes and in the NHS, and though the numbers are coming down sharply now, there is plainly much more to be done.

"And if we are to control this virus, then we must have a world-beating system for testing potential victims, and for tracing their contacts.

"So that – all told - we are testing literally hundreds of thousands of people every day.

"We have made fast progress on testing – but there is so much more to do now, and we can.

"When this began, we hadn’t seen this disease before, and we didn’t fully understand its effects.

"With every day we are getting more and more data.

"We are shining the light of science on this invisible killer, and we will pick it up where it strikes.

"Because our new system will be able in time to detect local flare-ups – in your area – as well as giving us a national picture.

"And yet when I look at where we are tonight, we have the R below one, between 0.5 and 0.9 – but potentially only just below one.

"And though we have made progress in satisfying at least some of the conditions I have given.

"We have by no means fulfilled all of them.

"And so no, this is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week.

"Instead we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures.

"And the first step is a change of emphasis that we hope that people will act on this week.

"We said that you should work from home if you can, and only go to work if you must.

"We now need to stress that anyone who can’t work from home, for instance those in construction or manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go to work.

"And we want it to be safe for you to get to work. So you should avoid public transport if at all possible – because we must and will maintain social distancing, and capacity will therefore be limited.

"So work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can’t work from home.

"And to ensure you are safe at work we have been working to establish new guidance for employers to make workplaces COVID-secure.

"And when you do go to work, if possible do so by car or even better by walking or bicycle. But just as with workplaces, public transport operators will also be following COVID-secure standards.

"And from this Wednesday, we want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise.

"You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household.

"You must obey the rules on social distancing and to enforce those rules we will increase the fines for the small minority who break them.

"And so every day, with ever increasing data, we will be monitoring the R and the number of new infections, and the progress we are making, and if we as a nation begin to fulfil the conditions I have set out, then in the next few weeks and months we may be able to go further.

"In step two – at the earliest by June 1 – after half term – we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops and to get primary pupils back into schools, in stages, beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

Our ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays. And we will shortly be setting out detailed guidance on how to make it work in schools and shops and on transport.

"And step three - at the earliest by July - and subject to all these conditions and further scientific advice; if and only if the numbers support it, we will hope to re-open at least some of the hospitality industry and other public places, provided they are safe and enforce social distancing.

"Throughout this period of the next two months we will be driven not by mere hope or economic necessity.We are going to be driven by the science, the data and public health.

"And I must stress again that all of this is conditional, it all depends on a series of big Ifs.It depends on all of us – the entire country – to follow the advice, to observe social distancing, and to keep that R down.

"And to prevent re-infection from abroad, I am serving notice that it will soon be the time – with transmission significantly lower – to impose quarantine on people coming into this country by air.

"And it is because of your efforts to get the R down and the number of infections down here, that this measure will now be effective.

"And of course we will be monitoring our progress locally, regionally, and nationally and if there are outbreaks, if there are problems, we will not hesitate to put on the brakes.

"We have been through the initial peak – but it is coming down the mountain that is often more dangerous.

"We have a route, and we have a plan, and everyone in government has the all-consuming pressure and challenge to save lives, restore livelihoods and gradually restore the freedoms that we need.

"But in the end this is a plan that everyone must make work.

"And when I look at what you have done already.

"The patience and common sense you have shown.

"The fortitude of the elderly whose isolation we all want to end as fast as we can.

"The incredible bravery and hard work of our NHS staff, our care workers.

"The devotion and self-sacrifice of all those in every walk of life who are helping us to beat this disease.

"Police, bus drivers, train drivers, pharmacists, supermarket workers, road hauliers, bin collectors, cleaners, security guards, postal workers, our teachers and a thousand more.

"The scientists who are working round the clock to find a vaccine.

"When I think of the millions of everyday acts of kindness and thoughtfulness that are being performed across this country.

"And that have helped to get us through this first phase.

"I know that we can use this plan to get us through the next.

"And if we can’t do it by those dates, and if the alert level won’t allow it, we will simply wait and go on until we have got it right.

"We will come back from this devilish illness.

"We will come back to health, and robust health.

"And though the UK will be changed by this experience, I believe we can be stronger and better than ever before.More resilient, more innovative, more economically dynamic, but also more generous and more sharing.

"But for now we must stay alert, control the virus and save lives.

"Thank you very much."

Coronavirus, Pupils and Schools: Unanswered Questions

Yesterday (9 May) the National Education Union is publishing a report re-stating the questions it has asked Government about the impact on children, families, staff and the wider community of proposals to re-open schools more widely.

It is called Coronavirus, pupils and schools: Unanswered Questions.

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said;

“Over the last six weeks, we have written three times to the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Education outlining concerns that our members and parents and carers of children in our schools have raised about the crisis.

“We have asked the Government to share with us its evidence and modelling. We have asked for the publication of peer-reviewed science. So far, we have received no response.

“This is not acceptable. These questions must be addressed before any wider opening of schools is proposed or no educator or parent can have confidence in such proposals."

