 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Will the legacy of COVID-19 be a workforce better prepared for the unprepared?

Details
Hits: 78
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Stuart Rimmer
@EastCoast_Coll will return to some commercial training from the 8th of June, with some teaching of year 12 students and apprentices recommencing from the 15th June, ensuring students gain licenses to practice to allow work progression. The College will continue to work with all students over the summer to guarantee progression and focus on vulnerable learner groups supporting mental health and improving social conditions.
 

As we look to the future, one thing is certain: the class of 2021 will look very different to previous intakes. As for the local businesses they serve, ECC does not have a masterplan handed down from the Government to implement. Rather, the Government advises and the College uses its own leadership to decide the best, safest and most-effective way to welcome students back to class. Our mission is to create a place of both learning and safety.

This is in no small part without consultation with teachers, parents and students. Everyone must feel safe, and that they are in an environment that supports their health as well as their educational needs. As we reopen College doors in June to some students, we want to ensure we do not squander the goodwill of academic staff and students who continue collaborating delivering excellence online.

The legacy of COVID-19 is that disruption is the new normal. Crucially, it’s how we respond as individuals and an institution to these events that dictate how successful we can be.

This generation of College leavers will now be used to thinking on their feet, taking ownership of their educational development that no leavers have had to before, with the exception perhaps of students emerging from the last world war.

This can only be a bonus for businesses. Employers don’t just value what Colleges put in young adults’ heads, but how they communicate it and what other skills they possess. Post COVID-19, tomorrow’s workforce will have worked hard to have achieved their grades using a range of digital, resilience and independence skills to facilitate learning and progress, which will stand them in excellent stead as remote working is more likely to come into effect in the future workforce.

Crucially, we must now ensure, like never before, that all students have access to the same opportunities rather than favouring students from affluent households with super-engaged parents. This will involve business working ever closer with education to create new industrial placement opportunities, apprenticeships places that could easily be in short supply and supporting retraining for adults displaced by the pandemic or needing rapid upskilling in new technologies or new ways of working.

Staying engaged and finding ways to work online has created a new type of student that will be really valuable to tomorrow’s workforce and our working practices after COVID-19 will need to retain that spirit when we return. The College focus going forward, as we welcome a new cohort in September, will be developing these new 'post-COVID' skills, knowledge and behaviours .The collective challenge now is how will business and education work together to create new opportunities in a challenging and uncertain economic marketplace to utilise this emerging new workforce.

Advertisement

Career Colleges guide to optimising your video conference sessions
FE Voices
Over the past few months, video conferencing has become the new normal
Introduction of student number controls in response to COVID-19
FE Voices
Today @EducationGovUK have published details on how the Government wil
How Will COVID-19 Impact MBA Education Internationally?
FE Voices
Dr @JitendraKDas Director @FORE_Delhi discusses how things are shaping

Stuart Rimmer, Chief Executive of East Coast College

You may also be interested in these articles:

Independent SAGE report on Should Schools Reopen? Sector Response
FE Voices
SAGE Advice Published - The scientific papers on school safety from th
Career Colleges guide to optimising your video conference sessions
FE Voices
Over the past few months, video conferencing has become the new normal
Introduction of student number controls in response to COVID-19
FE Voices
Today @EducationGovUK have published details on how the Government wil
Friday Thought: Leadership - What it is and what it is not
FE Voices
A question that I have grappled with for many years is – what is lea
Supporting Students With Autism To Thrive In Further Education
FE Voices
Throughout England, 71% of students with #autism attend mainstream sch
How Will COVID-19 Impact MBA Education Internationally?
FE Voices
Dr @JitendraKDas Director @FORE_Delhi discusses how things are shaping
Jane Hickie takes over as MD of AELP as Mark Dawe steps down
FE Voices
It was announced today that Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Associat
NHS Test and Trace – what do employers need to know?
FE Voices
@Kate1Palmer @peninsula_uk shares advice on NHS Test and Trace – wha
Help is urgently needed from the Government if student accommodation providers are to survive Covid-19
FE Voices
University and FE providers generally need to be aware that the corona
Early Childhood Theorists and how they link to practice and training
FE Voices
Childcare and Education Students and Apprenticeships love the interact
Apprentices seeing the benefits of remote End Point Assessment
FE Voices
@IFAteched The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (
How we should be supporting our students?
FE Voices
Covid-19 is having a huge impact on every aspect of higher education a

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4604)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page