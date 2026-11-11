IBM and National Cyber Security Centre expand free cyber and AI education for UK schools

A scalable, digital platform to help grow the nation’s cyber security talent pipeline

New CyberFirst Futures course launching in November

CyberFirst Futures course launching in November First-ever TechFirst Girls Competition goes live in collaboration with IBM

IBM and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) today announced a new collaboration to expand free cyber security, AI and digital education for secondary schools across the UK. The move will help develop the next generation of cyber talent with a focus on supporting the most disadvantaged schools.

Through the collaboration, previous courses curated through the NCSC’s CyberFirst programme are now exclusively available on IBM SkillsBuild, IBM’s free technology education program. Students and teachers now have a single destination for thousands of trusted courses, credentials and interactive learning modules.

The initiative builds on the UK Government’s AI Skills Boost commitment to upskill 10 million people with AI and digital skills, of which IBM is a founding partner. This coincides with CyberFirst joining TechFirst, the Government’s flagship tech skills programme, to expand its reach. The move builds and expands on the legacy of the CyberFirst programme which has engaged more than 450,000 young people since 2016. A new CyberFirst Futures course will launch in November to continue expanding learning options and help more young people prepare for careers in cyber security and technology.

Chris Ensor, Deputy Director for Cyber Growth, National Cyber Security Centre, said:

“The UK needs a strong pipeline of cyber talent to meet the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. By bringing CyberFirst content to IBM SkillsBuild, we’re expanding access to trusted cyber education for students and teachers across the country. Together, we can help inspire future cyber professionals, build critical skills and ensure more young people can explore rewarding careers in technology.”

As AI and other emerging technologies accelerate the pace and complexity of cyber threats, the need to develop new expertise and capabilities is growing at pace. By coming together, NCSC and IBM SkillsBuild are helping to build the future talent pipeline needed to respond to these evolving challenges. The programme aims to reach young people from all backgrounds, including those underrepresented in the sector. Prioritising the most disadvantaged schools, we will help strengthen communities across the UK.

The NCSC has created the following courses:

The CyberFirst Defenders course aims to help 14–15-year-olds build and protect small networks and personal devices.

The CyberFirst Futures course aims to help 15–16-year-olds explore advanced cyber security threats to devices, apps and software, then discover ways to prevent them.

The collaboration also supports IBM’s commitment to skill 30 million learners by 2030. To date, IBM SkillsBuild and related programs have reached over 22 million learners globally, providing access to free technology and workplace skills through online courses and industry-recognised digital credentials. Courses cover key topics including Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, and Cybersecurity.

Leon Butler, Chief Executive IBM UK & Ireland, said:

“AI is changing the threat landscape and expanding the national need for cybersecurity capabilities and expertise. By creating a scalable, digital platform and hosting the TechFirst Girls Competition, we are committed to helping even more young people develop skills across cybersecurity and AI. The partnership is all about opening doors to careers in technology and ensuring everyone, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds, has the chance to upskill in the UK. ”

Celebrating the collaboration, the UK Government has launched the first-ever TechFirst Girls Competition in collaboration with IBM. The initiative will help young people develop AI, cyber and coding skills while building their confidence and experience for a future career in technology.