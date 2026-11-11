United Colleges Group shortlisted for three West London Business Awards

An apprentice who started a new career at the age of 52, a carpentry apprentice with an exceptional work ethic and United Colleges Group itself have all been shortlisted.

United Colleges Group (UCG) has been shortlisted in three categories at this year’s West London Business Awards. Staff member Hasmeta Yadev is nominated for West London Hero, carpentry apprentice Andrew Stent for Apprentice of the Year (16–29-year-old category) and UCG for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Business of the Year. The winners will be announced at a black-tie gala dinner in February.

West London Hero: Hasmeta Yadev

Hasmeta, a mother of 3 and grandmother of 2, joined UCG in 2020 as a business administration apprentice at the age of 52. Balancing her studies with a busy family life, Hasmeta successfully completed her apprenticeship. Based on her strong work ethic, she was quickly promoted to End Point Assessment Coordinator at UCG, overseeing assessments for more than 400 apprentices. She is now an Industry Skills Reviewer at the College.

Hasmeta was nominated for her dedication to learners at the College and the way in which she goes above and beyond to support them. Having recently been an apprentice herself, Hasmeta uses her experience to encourage and motivate learners to overcome any challenges they might face. Going beyond her core responsibilities, Hasmeta has organised targeted workshops, facilitated bespoke support for learners and ensured they have the time and space to prepare for their assessments.

Commenting on Hasmeta’s nomination, Julie Palmer Head of Apprenticeships and Skills Training at United Colleges Group, said:

“Hasmeta has made an extraordinary transition, from an apprentice who consistently demonstrated determination and a willingness to learn to the person hundreds of apprentices can turn to when they need extra support. She will always take the time to find out what support a learner might benefit from and will take it upon herself to put in place whatever is needed. Countless apprentices have benefited from her empathy, kindness and dedication. She is a true hero and an invaluable champion for lifelong learning.”

Apprentice of the Year (16–29): Andrew Stent

Andrew is a carpentry apprentice with construction firm Size Group. He has progressed from Level 2 to Level 3 Carpentry with 100% attendance over two years at college. Both in the classroom and on site, Andrew has displayed an exceptional work ethic and has quickly developed the skills needed to become an accomplished tradesperson.

Andrew has impressed his tutors with his relentless drive to keep learning and developing his skills. As well as focusing on his own learning, he supports and encourages his fellow learners and contributes positively to group activities.

Commenting on his nomination, Stephen Kelly, Business Account Manager for Apprenticeships at United Colleges Group, said:

“It has been a pleasure to see Andrew’s progress over the past two years. I am constantly impressed by his curiosity, drive and determination as well as his willingness to help others. He demonstrates precisely the attributes and behaviours that employers look for and has a very bright future ahead. I am thrilled to see him shortlisted and wish him the very best of luck.”

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Business of the Year: UCG

UCG’s nomination recognises its work to make education and employment open to everyone across west London – regardless of background. The nomination reflects the success of UCG’s EDI Strategy which has led to a significant increase in the number of managers across the Group coming from ethnically diverse backgrounds – better reflecting the communities served by UCG. The nomination also illustrates UCG’s commitment to disability inclusion and the progress it has made to improve opportunities for those with disabilities across the Group.

Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal at United Colleges Group, said:

“I always take great satisfaction when our college is recognised for our work and to have achieved three award nominations is a great credit to our college but in particular to Hasmeta and Andrew. They both demonstrate what an apprenticeship pathway can achieve at any age with hard work and ambition. As well as their own individual successes, they have made a real difference to the lives of others, and these nominations recognise the wider contributions they have made. We wish them both the very best of luck.

“As a Group, we are also pleased that our commitment to equality and inclusion has been recognised. Inclusion and belonging are at the very heart of our college values, and we are unswerving in our commitment to ensure every student and member of staff is treated with respect and consideration and is given every opportunity to thrive.”