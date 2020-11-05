Furlough and self-employment support scheme extended until end of March 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced the Government's Furlough Scheme will be extended until the end of March. The self-employment support scheme has also been extended.

To reflect the recent changes to the #furlough scheme, the UK-wide Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (#SEISS) will be made more generous – with self-employed individuals receiving 80% of their average trading profits for November.

@RishiSunak tweeted:

To give people across the UK certainty over the winter, I can announce today that the furlough scheme will not be extended for one month – it will be extended until the end of March. Employees will receive 80% of their usual salary for hours not worked, up to £2,500 a month.

We're increasing the support to the self-employed from 40% of trading profits to 80% for November. SEISS is calculated over 3 months so this increases the total grant from 40% to 55% of trading profits for November to January and the max grant increases to £5,160. Grants will also be paid faster than previously planned with the claims window opening at the end of November rather than the middle of December. The increase means £4.5bn of support for the self-employed between November and January.

Sector Response

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, said:

“Businesses want support that is stable across the crisis, rather than changing week-to-week. So the extension of the furlough scheme to the end of March is a good move.

“But there is more to do. The fight against the virus is being compromised by the failure to fund Statutory Sick Pay for every worker if they need to self-isolate. The vast majority of businesses supplying temporary workers, who are vital to sectors like education, logistics and care, are ineligible for SSP support - and a stand-off over who pays could lead to greater economic damage, as work gets shelved.

“We need to keep hiring demand as high as we can. Lowering the cost of labour by reducing employers National Insurance contributions, the biggest business tax, is one measure which will help."

Dave Innes, Head of Economics at the independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said:

“The Chancellor is right to acknowledge that the health crisis and its economic impacts are likely to last well into the next few months, by giving businesses the certainty they need to plan and to keep as many people as possible in their jobs.

FE Voices The Prime Minister announced tougher national restrictions in England.

"The Chancellor did not take this opportunity to extend that certainty and reassurance to the 16 million people in families receiving Universal Credit or Working Tax Credit, who face a £20 drop in their weekly income next April. The Government must confirm that this vital lifeline will stay in place and be extended to people receiving legacy benefits. We also didn't hear that the eviction ban will be extended. This was a vital protection for renters during the first lockdown, and without it we could see a wave of evictions and increased homelessness.

“The Chancellor did not indicate that people unable to work at points this winter because of caring responsibilities, or a return to shielding, are covered by the furlough scheme’s extension. No one should have to choose between income and health, and the Chancellor should confirm that these groups will get the support they need."

Government increases support for self-employed across the UK

The government is increasing its support to the self-employed over the coming months and ensuring people get paid faster than previously planned, it was announced on 2 November.

To reflect the recent changes to the furlough scheme, the UK-wide Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) will be made more generous – with self-employed individuals receiving 80% of their average trading profits for November.

And to ensure those who need support get it as soon as possible, payments will also be made more quickly with the claims window being brought forward from 14 December to 30 November.

The changes will ensure that self-employed individuals who temporarily cannot carry out their business or have suffered reduced demand due to the outbreak are supported over winter.

In addition, more businesses will be able to access additional support as deadlines for applications for government-backed loan schemes and the Future Fund have been further extended until 31 January 2021.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

So far we’ve provided £13.7 billion of support to self-employed people through the crisis - and I’ve always said we will continue to do everything we can to support livelihoods across the UK. The rapidly changing health picture has meant we have had to act in order to protect people’s lives and I know this is incredibly worrying time for the self-employed. That is why we have increased the generosity of the third grant, ensuring those who cannot trade or are facing decreased demand are able to get through the months ahead.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said:

We know what an incredibly difficult time it has been for self-employed workers across the country. We are determined to support them. Today’s measures will mean people will receive more money in their back pockets, faster, to help them through the winter months ahead.

As SEISS grants are calculated over three months, the uplift for November to 80 per cent, along with the 40 per cent level of trading profits for December and January, increases the total level of the third grant to 55 per cent of trading profits. The maximum grant will increase to £5,160.

This provides broadly equivalent support to the self-employed as we are providing to employees through the government contribution in the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme in November and then the Job Support Scheme in the two subsequent months.

So far, the government has provided £13.7 billion of support to self-employed people through the crisis, with the world-leading scheme among the most generous in the world.

In September, the Chancellor announced an extension of the SEISS to provide support throughout the Winter period, with two grants to cover the period until April.

The SEISS continues to be just one element of a comprehensive package of support for the self-employed. In addition to this they can also access other elements of the package which includes Bounce Back Loans, tax deferrals, rental support, mortgage holidays, and other business support grants.

These government backed loan schemes have already supported more than 1 million businesses to access over £60 billion of finance.

To be eligible for the Grant Extension self-employed individuals, including members of partnerships, must:

have been previously eligible for the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme first and second grant (although they do not have to have claimed the previous grants)

declare that they intend to continue to trade and either: are currently actively trading but are impacted by reduced demand due to coronavirus were previously trading but are temporarily unable to do so due to coronavirus



This follows the CJRS being extended until December. This provides broadly equivalent support to the self-employed as is being provided to employees through the government contribution in the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme in November and then the Job Support Scheme in the two subsequent months.

Furlough Scheme Extended and Further Economic Support Announced

People and businesses across the UK are being provided with additional financial support as part of the government’s plan for the next phase of its response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister announced on Saturday (31 October).

Throughout the crisis the government’s priority has been to protect lives and livelihoods. The Prime Minister said the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme - also known as the Furlough scheme - will remain open until December, with employees receiving 80% of their current salary for hours not worked, up to a maximum of £2,500. Under the extended scheme, the cost for employers of retaining workers will be reduced compared to the current scheme, which ends today. This means the extended furlough scheme is more generous for employers than it was in October.

In addition, business premises forced to close in England are to receive grants worth up to £3,000 per month under the Local Restrictions Support Grant. Also, £1.1bn is being given to Local Authorities, distributed on the basis of £20 per head, for one-off payments to enable them to support businesses more broadly.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

“Over the past eight months of this crisis we have helped millions of people to continue to provide for their families. But now - along with many other countries around the world - we face a tough winter ahead.

“I have always said that we will do whatever it takes as the situation evolves. Now, as restrictions get tougher, we are taking steps to provide further financial support to protect jobs and businesses. These changes will provide a vital safety net for people across the UK.”

Job Retention Scheme

Employers small or large, charitable or non-profit, are eligible for the extended Job Retention Scheme, which will continue for a further month.

Businesses will have flexibility to bring furloughed employees back to work on a part-time basis or furlough them full-time, and will only be asked to cover National Insurance and employer pension contributions which, for the average claim, accounts for just 5% of total employment costs.

The Job Support Scheme, which was scheduled to come in on Sunday 1st November, has been postponed until the furlough scheme ends.

Additional guidance will be set out shortly.

Mortgage Holidays

Mortgage payment holidays will no longer end today. Borrowers who have been impacted by coronavirus and have not yet had a mortgage payment holiday will be entitled to a six month holiday, and those that have already started a mortgage payment holiday will be able to top up to six months without this being recorded on their credit file.

The FCA will announce further information on Monday.

Business Grants

Businesses required to close in England due to local or national restrictions will be eligible for the following:

For properties with a rateable value of £15k or under, grants to be £1,334 per month, or £667 per two weeks;

For properties with a rateable value of between £15k-£51k grants to be £2000 per month, or £1000 per two weeks;

For properties with a rateable value of £51k or over grants to be £3000 per month, or £1500 per two weeks.

These announcements are only part of the government’s world-leading economic response to coronavirus – the largest package of emergency support in post-war history – to protect, create and support jobs.

The furlough scheme protected over nine million jobs across the UK, and self-employed people have received over £13 billion in support. This is in addition to billions of pounds in tax deferrals and grants for businesses.

Job Support Scheme launch delayed as Furlough Scheme is extended

The government’s JSS was due to be available to businesses across the UK from 1 Nov.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said:

“I’m pleased that the IMF this week called our response to the pandemic one of the best examples of coordinated action globally- the furlough scheme has been central to that, supporting 9.6 million jobs through some of the most challenging economic times.

“But it’s right that as we move towards a more targeted approach to tackle the virus, our support becomes more targeted too.

“The Jobs Support Scheme will continue to protect jobs throughout the difficult months ahead and is part of our comprehensive Plan for Jobs.”

The JSS scheme is designed to support businesses across the whole of the UK who are either legally required to close or facing lower demand over the winter months. Under the JSS Open part of the scheme, which was made more generous last week, the government contributes 62% towards the wages of staff for the hours they do not work, whilst the employers pay just 5% plus NICS and pensions contributions. Employees receive a minimum of 73% of their wages.

Under JSS Closed, which is for businesses legally required to close due to coronavirus restrictions, the government will pay two thirds of each employees’ salary with employers just covering NICs and pension contributions, a very small proportion of overall employment costs.

Firms who retain staff that have previously been furloughed until the end of January will also receive a £1,000 per eligible employee payment under the JRB.

Taken together, the two schemes (JSSO and JRB) will cover 95% of the employment costs of the average previously furloughed employee until the end of January. For those earning less than £1,100 per month the JRB offsets all the employer costs of the JSS Open– meaning businesses will not have to make any contributions. Under the original CJRS around half of furloughed workers had earnings below this level.

For many lower earning employees on Universal Credit (UC), the combined impact of the support of the JSS and UC will mean they could receive around 90% of their normal net income (whilst working only 20% of the hours).

The CJRS was due to close ahead of the JSS launch on Sunday, but this has now been extended until Dec. As the scheme draws to a close new data published by HMRC shows that during the scheme’s eight month life it has protected 9.6m jobs through some of the most challenging economic times the country has ever faced - with 90% of those coming off furlough by August returning to the same job.

The JSS and JRB are just one part of our generous package of measures, that includes the extended business grants and Self-Employed Income Support Schemes announced last week, which will continue to support businesses and livelihoods across the country over the winter months.