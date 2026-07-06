A Decade of Supporting Vulnerable Adults in the Justice System

A University of Sunderland scheme is marking a decade of providing support to vulnerable adults in custody going through the criminal justice system.

The Northumbria Local Appropriate Adult Scheme (NLAAS) trains criminology and social sciences students to act as appropriate adults to ensure the safeguarding and understanding of vulnerable populations processed through custody, as per the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

By law, any vulnerable adult must have an appropriate adult to ensure fair treatment.

For 10 years, students have volunteered alongside their studies, grounding what they have learnt in the sector while addressing gaps in this key service.

More than 100 students have taken part in the scheme over the last decade delivered in partnership with Northumbria Police. In 2025, volunteers were able to support on over 400 cases across the region.

Joshua England, who studied BSc Criminology and Criminal Justice and MSc Leadership in Criminal Justice at the University, took part in the scheme and now works as a project support worker for Interventions Alliance.

Joshua said:

“Before volunteering for the scheme, I wasn’t very confident in myself. It was a nice exercise to bring myself out of that box that I was keeping myself in and actually apply what I had been learning over the last two years while supporting those in custody.

“The scheme helped position myself mentally – both in confidence and in trauma-informed practice – which I use to this day. I was able to situate myself into a professional setting whilst studying.

“This is such an important scheme, and I think it’s only until you do the job that you realise how important it is to be that first person of contact for that individual and you are making a difference.”

By participating in the scheme, students like Josh develop their understanding of the system and increase their employability for their future careers.

Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, said:

“This is a brilliant occasion to reflect on more than a decade of collaboration with the University of Sunderland.

“By law, any vulnerable adult who finds themselves in police custody must have a trained appropriate adult available to them – to explain processes, rights and entitlements.

“Over the years, NLAAS has gone from strength to strength, with a staggering 400 cases supported by their students in 2025 alone.

“They give up their own valuable time as volunteers as part of the scheme to ensure every vulnerable adult has the necessary advice and provisions in place.

“We are extremely grateful for this ongoing partnership, and I look forward to seeing where it develops into the future and what learning it can offer on both sides.”

Sarah Connelly, Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Sunderland and NLAAS Manager, said:

“It has been a real pleasure to watch NLAAS go from strength to strength, and to play a part in that journey over the last few years. Managing the scheme continues to be both a joy and a privilege, thanks to the incredible team behind it. There is a culture of hard work, mutual support and shared purpose that runs throughout.

“What makes NLAAS particularly special is the dedication of our students, who give their own time to provide an invaluable and necessary service. They often join us with a strong interest in justice and a desire to support others, and it is hugely rewarding to see them develop through training into confident, resilient advocates.

“Over the years, our growth and success have truly been a collective achievement. We are a team through and through, and every Appropriate Adult is a credit to themselves. Their contribution within custody is not only impactful for the individuals they support, but also offers them meaningful, real-world experience that extends far beyond the classroom.

“Increasingly, students are also showing an interest in researching this area and contributing to our newly established national research network, further strengthening the impact and reach of the scheme but also understandings of the role of the appropriate adult.”