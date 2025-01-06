Becky’s London Marathon mission to raise thousands for hospice

A University of Chester financial accountant is looking to raise thousands of pounds as she gets ready to take on this year’s London Marathon in aid of an important cause.

Becky Richardson, who works within the Finance department, is running the London Marathon 2025 to help the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, Backford. Her recently retired auntie, Ann Delve, lives in Colorado, USA and is travelling over to run with her to raise additional funds for the hospice. Ann was born and grew up in Chester, moving to the USA 30 years ago.

Despite being 4,500 miles apart from each other, Becky and Ann have been encouraging each other from afar as they work hard on training and fundraising.

Also showing his support for the fundraiser is University of Chester Chancellor Gyles Brandreth, who gave a video message of encouragement for Becky at the University’s recent graduation ceremonies.

In the video, Chancellor Gyles said: “Something very special is happening. Becky Richardson is running the London Marathon on April 27, 2025, and you need to support her. It’s in aid of a brilliant cause; the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.”

Writing on their Justgiving page, Becky said: “We are proud to lace up our running shoes and represent this vital cause.

“Our shared goal is to support the hospice’s mission to provide free, compassionate care to patients and their families in their time of need and ensuring every pound raised makes a difference.

“The hospice requires £5.2 million annually to operate, with only 17% of funding coming from statutory sources.

“By participating in the marathon, we are taking on a huge personal challenge but also helping to ensure that the hospice can continue to offer its crucial services to those in need. Please join us in supporting this vital cause and help us reach our target amount of £5,000 for this event.”