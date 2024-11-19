BMet celebratory Graduation Ceremony rewards student success and fellowship partnerships

BMet graduates joined student and fellowship award winners yesterday (18th November) at their 15th Higher Education Graduation Ceremony, held to shine a light on college achievements and success.

In the region of 200 guests came together to celebrate at the two-location event at BMet’s Matthew Boulton College and the Birmingham Royal Conservatoire.

Alumni, Fellowship and the Morgan Hunt Resilience Award recipients were honoured with certificates of success, alongside graduates at the uplifting event. Level 3 students were also recognised for outstanding achievements.

The uplifting occasion was an opportunity to honour and showcase important milestones for BMet students and partners. The day began with a celebratory Drinks Reception at Matthew Boulton College, followed by the main ceremony at the prestigious Conservatoire.

Wendy Smith, a life coach and former Paralympian with Team GB, was the keynote speaker for the event. She delivered an inspiring talk to a captivated audience about her personal journey, which highlighted her positive mindset whilst facing adversity.

Other key highlights on the day included performances from BMet’s Sutton Coldfield Performing Arts Students.

Here is what some of the students and award winners had to say about the joyous occasion…

Thomas Venard, HNC Graduate in Construction Management and BMet Resilience Award Winner:

“I feel really proud to be here today at this uplifting ceremony to celebrate my achievements and what makes it even more special, is that I have my family with me to share my experience.

“As a single parent with a young family, coping with the demands of the course did pose many challenges, but with the help of my tutors and through determination and hard work, I developed the resilience needed to succeed.”

Lorraine Rudd, BMet Alumni Award Winner, who studied a BA in Child and Youth Studies:

“I am pleased that my tutor encouraged me to do a higher education course after doing a level 2 course in teaching. I have thoroughly enjoyed my course and there have been many benefits studying with BMet instead of a university.

“I am thankful to the supportive teaching staff who have helped me get to where I am today, working as a full-time teacher and have helped me succeed despite facing challenges, whilst having cancer.”

Katarzyna Kuracinska, BMet Alumni Award Winner and HND Graduate in Cloud Computing:

“My time at BMet has been life changing. It helped me grow professionally and personally. I started with an Access course in Cloud Computing, progressed on to a HNC and then finally to a HND. I have developed a solid foundation in IT and plenty of hands-on experience. The support from my tutors really built my confidence and pushed me to excel. Moving from student to Associate Lecturer has been very rewarding. I feel privileged to support students in the same way I was supported.”

“Winning this award is a huge honour. It recognises my hard work, commitment and the passion that I’ve put into my studies and my role as a tutor. This award reflects my journey and growth at BMet and I’m genuinely grateful for it. It strengthens my belief in the power of education to change lives.”

Ann Ramsay, Vice President at One Advanced and BMet Fellowship Award Winner:

“My connection with BMet has evolved significantly over the years. Initially, BMet became a valued customer of OneAdvanced, adopting our education line of business solutions. This partnership led to my involvement with BMet’s Employer Digital Board and subsequently, I collaborated with BMet to establish successful T-level industry placements for students in Digital Production, Design and Development and Digital Support Services.

“Winning the award is a humbling experience. However, my motivation lies not in personal recognition but in my passion for providing students with real work placement experiences, as they are the future workforce and leaders.”

Maurice Whittingham, Fashion Designer and BMet Fellowship Award Winner:

“It is a real honour for me to be here today to celebrate the rewarding partnership I have with BMet, that has given rise to many successful industry placements for students.

“Working with students is as valuable to me, as it is to them and they teach me things, just as I teach them things. I love my job and having the pleasure of working with students locally, is an added bonus. Watching students grow and develop is amazing and makes me feel quite emotional. “

Diego Barbosa, Level 3 Outstanding Achievement Award Winner, who is studying an Extended Diploma in Computing:

“I am pleased that after having a bad experience studying a Computer Science GCSE elsewhere, that my experiences at BMet have been very positive and have led me to achieve good results and learn vital skills, that will be useful for a digital career.

“I am so happy that my hard work paid off and that with the support of my tutors, I am able to be here today and be rewarded.”

Kayden Butler-Whittingham, Level 3 Outstanding Achievement Award Winner, who is studying a T Level in Design, Surveying and Planning:

“I have really enjoyed both studying my course and being at BMet. I have developed my knowledge and skills significantly, which is helping me get closer to my goal of becoming a site engineer.

“I have particularly found my work experience useful, experiencing what it is like to be on site and how it operates. Winning the award, is not only a credit to myself, but also to my tutors and my family who have supported me along my journey.”

BMet offers a very wide breadth of Higher Education Courses – encompassing Foundation Degrees, Higher Level Apprenticeships, Higher Technical Qualifications, Higher National Certificates, Higher National Diplomas, Degree programmes and many other higher level professional qualifications.

Pat Carvalho, Principal and CEO at BMet, presided over the event and presented the high-achieving graduates with their certification scrolls.

Speaking of the special occasion, Pat said: “Today’s event is a time when we can recognise and celebrate the academic journeys of our Higher Education and Level 3 students, together with our partners, who play a huge role in the holistic success of BMet.

“It is a very special day, which signifies and marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another – not only for the students themselves, but also for the families and friends who have supported and encouraged them throughout this journey.



“It marks the culmination of months of hard work for our students. A huge congratulations to all involved and I wish everyone well in their future careers.”

BMet runs a range of higher education courses in partnership with Birmingham City University, The University of Wolverhampton and the University of Worcester including, Art and Design, Business Law & Accounts, Cloud Computing, Engineering & Manufacturing, Health & Social Care, HN Flex Business, Public Services, Science, Sport, Teaching & Learning and Travel & Tourism.