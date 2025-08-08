Bold vision for University of Derby’s brand-new Business School building is shared with alumni

Leaders from the University of Derby’s alumni community, together with key supporters and partners, were given an opportunity to find out more about The Cavendish Building – soon to be the new home of Derby International Business School.

The event, held at Peckwash Mill, a former 13th-century water-driven corn mill and paper mill, offered guests a chance to learn more about the £75m seven-storey business school building, which is set to open next month.

Hosted by David Boutcher MBE, Deputy Chair of the University of Derby Business School Council, and Professor Keith McLay, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University, the event also highlighted the University’s Opening Doors campaign, which is designed to create new opportunities for students and alumni, as well as the wider region and beyond.

Professor Keith McLay said:

“The University of Derby is at the forefront of industry engagement, research excellence, and transforming lives. We are especially proud of The Cavendish Building – the future home of Derby International Business School – which marks a bold new chapter for our institution.

“Sharing these exciting plans with our alumni and key supporters is a vital step in that journey.

“Our students are at the heart of everything we do, and our alumni community stands as a testament to the strength of the University. Their achievements inspire the next generation and play a crucial role in shaping our future, and we look forward to continuing to work collectively in the years ahead.”

The Cavendish Building will further deepen the University’s links between businesses and international industry, as well as servicing as an incubator for entrepreneurial ventures, offering mentoring, workshops and start-up resources.

With a creativity lab, an extended reality suite, trading floor, and a Harvard-style lecture theatre, The Cavendish Building will also provide a space where students can learn from inspirational businesses, work on live briefs and real consultancy projects.

Dr Nicola Lynch, Head of Derby International Business School, also spoke at the event.

She said:

“At Derby International Business School, we are doing something truly special. We are creating a blueprint for how education and enterprise can come together – not just to react to the future, but to lead it.

“We are building partnerships, fostering innovation, and preparing our students to tackle the big challenges facing the world today including sustainability, digital transformation, economic resilience, and social responsibility.

“Our students will work in roles and industries that don’t even exist yet. They will be asked to solve problems we can’t yet see. It is our collective responsibility to make sure they are ready – not only with knowledge, but with confidence, adaptability, and a deep sense of purpose.”

David Boutcher MBE added:

“It was a pleasure to host this event, and to inform our supporters and alumni of the exciting plans that the University of Derby has for its new business school building.

“We are determined to open doors not just for our students and alumni but also for industry and business. At the University of Derby, we are putting industry needs at the very heart of both our teaching and our research, and our goal is clear: to be a University for Industry.

“We are already collaborating with some fantastic companies and together, we are creating new pathways to success.”