Celebrating 50 years of UK Innovation and Partnerships

Since their launch in 1975, the UK Government has funded over 14,000 groundbreaking Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTP), uniting top businesses with researchers and graduates to solve real-world challenges, adding billions to the UK economy. From 2010 to 2020 alone, Innovate UK invested £200m in 2,000 projects, adding £2.3bn to the UK economy.

To celebrate the landmark 50th anniversary of KTP, a collaboration has been formed between Innovate UK, the University of Salford, Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Manchester, with the partners hosting the KTP 2025 Conference and Awards from 28 to 30 October 2025.

Taking place in Manchester – the birthplace of KTP – the event will mark the pinnacle of national 50th year celebrations bringing together the KTP community for a programme of guest speakers, workshops and seminars.

The Innovate UK KTP Awards will showcase this year’s finalists, alongside the KTP Golden Awards – these special honours will highlight legacy projects, partnerships and people that have profoundly shaped the UK economically, socially and environmentally over the last five decades. Registration for the conference and awards is now open, with early bird pricing available until Monday 30 June 2025.

Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation, Lord Vallance, said: “Knowledge Transfer Partnerships have long supported collaboration between our renowned universities, UK innovators and thriving businesses – from helping household brands to produce their goods more efficiently through to unleashing new discoveries that improve lives.

“They also demonstrate the benefit of public investment, with ambitious, Innovate-UK-backed projects across the country having added billions of pounds to our economy in the previous decade alone. I look forward to these partnerships supporting the next generation of cutting-edge innovations.”

KTPs are a UK-wide programme designed to foster innovation by linking businesses with academic institutions. With funding and support provided by Innovate UK, the scheme enables companies to access cutting-edge research and specialist knowledge to solve strategic challenges, develop new products and enhance their competitive edge. Greater Manchester was part of the original pilot of the Knowledge Transfer Partnerships scheme when it launched in 1975.

In a joint statement, the Vice-Chancellors of the three host universities – the University of Salford, Manchester Metropolitan University and The University of Manchester – said: “Together, we are proud to be co-hosting the KTP 2025 Conference and Awards in the birthplace of Knowledge Transfer Partnerships. For 50 years, KTPs have exemplified the power of collaboration between universities and industry – driving innovation, supporting economic growth and tackling real-world challenges.

“This milestone celebration is not only a tribute to the enduring impact of the programme, but also a springboard for shaping the next era of research-driven partnerships that benefit society locally, nationally and globally.”

Richard Lamb, KTP Programme Manager at Innovate UK, said: “Celebrating 50 years of the Knowledge Transfer Partnerships programme offers a valuable opportunity to recognise its enduring impact on UK innovation and economic resilience. By bridging academia and industry, KTP has extended vital opportunities to businesses and academic partners across the UK, reaching beyond London and the Southeast to drive innovation in fields ranging from STEM to the creative industries and pioneering areas like AI and quantum technology.

“This collaborative model has not only boosted productivity and growth but has empowered organisations of all sizes to innovate and thrive on a local and national scale. This 50th anniversary is the perfect occasion to reflect on the impressive impact achieved through the programme and its lasting legacy.”