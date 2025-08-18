Charlie grateful for University support as he looks ahead to bright future in nursing

A student who was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia during his time at the University of Chester has praised the support shown as being like having “a second family”.

Charlie Sinclair, who has excelled in the two-year Higher Apprenticeship FdSc Nursing Associate Programme, has praised lecturers for working with him to manage his needs and exceed his academic expectations as he prepares to graduate.

The 20-year-old, from Weston Rhyn, Oswestry in Shropshire, wanted to work in a healthcare setting since he was 11, when his grandad got diagnosed and sadly passed away from motor neurone disease. He saw the difference the nurses were able to make to his family’s and grandad’s journey until he passed away, and knew he wanted to make that same difference to other people and their families.

Before being diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia, Charlie struggled at school and dropped out of college after three weeks, being told he would not be able to go to university. But Charlie is now looking ahead to a bright future in nursing.

Asked why he had chosen the course, Charlie said:

“I knew that the practical side of the apprenticeship would meet my needs and allow me to work towards a qualification and show people that anything is possible. I also understood the University of Chester would be able to meet my academic needs and work with me to get answers to the questions I had around why I struggled at times academically; they have exceeded my expectations.

“I truly do believe I would not have gone for the tests if it wasn’t for the university. Even after I was diagnosed with both ADHD and dyslexia, the university – in particular my lecturers – did not treat me any differently than before, but instead worked with me to manage these and exceed in my grades more than I ever believed I could.

“This course has allowed me to not only grow as a professional in healthcare but as an individual. I have enjoyed being an ambassador and advocate for my role, completing extracurricular activities. My biggest highlight of my two years was representing the University at my local trust at a student day and a student telling me I had motivated them to go for their degree in healthcare. They thanked me for showing them that learning difficulties and disabilities don’t define them.”

Programme Leader Dr Katie Mansfield-loynes said:

“Charlie is the youngest student to have gone through the FdSC Nursing Associate programme to date. He is the only male in the group and has really flown the flag for men in nursing. Throughout the course Charlie has developed academically and within practice to a great extent.

“He has been an active member in supporting the programme and represented both his cohort and the wider programme at the Ofsted visit as well as the NMC review meetings. He did so articulately and with passion.

“Charlie is also undertaking his training to become an RCN representative. He is passionate about mental health and has completed a training programme to become a mental health first aider.”

Charlie added:

“Going into the future, I would like to go on to completing my full nursing degree and become a registered nurse. I have always been interested in becoming an advanced nurse practitioner, but this course has also got me interested in the teaching side of healthcare and I would love to explore that part of nursing further.

“I would like to repeat that to everyone and anyone: Learning disabilities do not define who you are, and you should not let them stop you from achieving your goals because support is out there.”