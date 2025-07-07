Chester Students and Graduates Pitch for Share of £6,000 Business Funding and Prizes

Entrepreneurial students and graduates from the University of Chester pitched business ideas, with focuses from fashion and technology to health and community, for a share of £6,000 in start-up funding and prizes.

Now in its 13th year, Venture Pitch returned this summer, with 10 shortlisted individuals and teams of students and graduates competing for start-up funding, courtesy of Santander Universities, as well as a range of business support prizes, provided by partners.

Finalists presented a variety of business ideas, for both ventures in development and to boost those off-the-ground, showcasing the creativity and ambition nurtured by the University’s Venture Programme.

Run by the University’s Careers and Employability team, the Venture Programme is open to students and graduates from all disciplines. It provides an exclusive offer of workshops led by entrepreneurs, online sessions and mentorship opportunities designed to support participants at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey whether launching a start-up or developing a freelance career.

This year’s Venture Pitch marked a milestone, with the creation of more than 150 new businesses by students and graduates taking part in the Venture Programme throughout the year. Those who take part in the programme are invited to apply for the annual Venture Pitch.

The shortlisted students and graduates attended a two-day event in June aimed at supporting their ventures, which included the opportunity to pitch their proposals to a panel of judges. This year’s judging panel included: Mike Skinner, of RTC North; Hems de Winter, of Hems de Winter Consulting; David Murphy, of Forresters; Joe Beech, of PowerUp Marketing; Helle Hammonds, founder of Centrapath and past Venture Pitch winner, and Sam Chamberlain, Career Consultant at the University of Chester.

Six of the businesses were awarded a share of the £6,000 in funding generously provided by Santander Universities UK. All 10 were also awarded business support prizes donated by a range of partners. The University would like to thank Santander Universities UK, Forresters IP, West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce, Hems de Winter, Matt Langford, Bec Bates, Joe Beech, Chris Berry, and Lukas Works for their continued support.

The Six Winners of Start-up Funding Were

Lucas Rodrigues, a final-year Drama student, who is the founder of Voices and Noises, a business offering fun and inclusive drama workshops for adults with disabilities to create a safe, supportive space where participants can express themselves, build confidence, and connect with others.

Alex Sawyer, a final-year Business Management student, who fronts HeadShield, a student-led venture developing a lightweight, protective headband for children in sport to help reduce the risk of head injuries during play, starting with grassroots football.

Alex Novacki, a Fashion graduate who founded Alexandra Novacki, a luxury fashion brand bringing couture craftsmanship and a bold identity to the heart of the North of England.

Henry Gannon, a Master’s student in Exercise and Nutrition Science, who is the founder of StandFreeMobility, a business focused on improving mobility and tackling the modern challenges of poor posture and discomfort from prolonged sitting.

Jade McArdle, a final year International Business student who founded Iconic Creative, a consultancy, backed by over 14 years of industry experience, supporting beauty and fashion brands with strategy, product development, and market positioning.

Diane Maccabe, a Fashion Design graduate, who is the founder of BlueDog Active, a clothing brand designed for Baby Boomers and Gen X, focusing on quality, functionality and sustainability whilst promoting an active lifestyle.

Lucas Rodrigues shared his appreciation for the initiative:

“Participating in the Venture Pitch has been an incredible experience. The knowledge and skills I’ve gained through the programme are truly invaluable, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Amber Gaffoor, Entrepreneurship Co-ordinator in the University’s Careers and Employability team, said:

“Venture Pitch 2025 highlights the incredible talent across the University. I am so proud of each and every one of our students and graduates who had the courage to pitch their businesses. The passion and deeply personal stories shared during the event reflected a genuine commitment to making a difference. We can’t wait to see where they take their businesses next.

“Thank you to our Venture partners and Santander Universities for your continued support in championing student enterprise.”

Angie Standish, Head of Careers and Employabilty and Deputy Director of DASA (Directorate of Access, Skills and Apprenticeships) at the University, added:

“Venture Pitch is a shining example of the entrepreneurial spirit we’re cultivating at the University of Chester. It’s not just about funding brilliant business ideas – it’s about building an ecosystem of founders and a thriving community of students with an entrepreneurial mindset that truly sets Chester apart.

“I’m constantly inspired by the creativity, drive, and ambition of everyone involved. If you’re interested in supporting or being part of Venture Pitch 2026, we’d love to hear from you.”