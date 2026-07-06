Chester studies spark new Agatha Christie-inspired novel

An author has shared her excitement and a publishing date for her new Agatha Christie-inspired novel which was brought to life while studying at the University of Chester.

The Secret of Abney Hall by Susan Brownrigg, a recent graduate of the Master of Arts (MA) Creative Writing: Writing and Publishing Fiction course, will be published this autumn, in time for the 100th anniversary of Christie’s infamous 11-day disappearance.

Susan outlined the plot:

“After her mysterious disappearance, the world’s most famous crime writer is whisked away to Abney Hall to recover.

“As a local theatre troupe arrives to rehearse a macabre new play, the atmosphere turns sinister. When a body is discovered in the freezing lake, and a blizzard traps everyone inside, Jane, Agatha’s private nurse, must unmask the killer before the final curtain falls.”

On the inspiration for the novel, hitting bookshelves and online retailers on October 1, she said: “I am a huge Agatha Christie fan – having read my first Poirot when I was 11 years old – and have returned to her books many times in the years since. She is a master of plotting and misdirection.

“Not long before starting my MA, I discovered that after her infamous disappearance, Agatha recuperated at her sister’s secluded house, Abney Hall, in Cheadle, near Manchester.

“I also learnt that Agatha wasn’t the only writer in her family – her sister Madge wrote plays and was an enthusiastic member of a Manchester amateur dramatic society. What if the cast of Madge’s new play also descended on the house? A group of am-drammers would make a nice group of suspects.”

She continued:

“I was intrigued as to what happened during those wintry days at Abney Hall – so when my course required me to write the beginning of an adult novel, I was excited to pursue the idea further.”

Susan, from Lancashire, has written five children’s novels published by Fox & Ink Books, the publisher for The Secret of Abney Hall.

The historical mystery writer explained how the course was integral in its development: “The Creative Writing MA at the University of Chester is fantastic as students look at a variety of writing styles and techniques, from flash fiction to short stories to novels – analysing what works and what doesn’t before putting those techniques into practice in your own writing.

“Students develop their own writing through weekly critique workshops. I was able to experiment with my opening chapters until I was confident I had found the right point of view, voice and tone.

“I hadn’t written an adult novel before, so it was an excellent opportunity to have professional guidance on switching audiences. I am so grateful to my tutors, Dr Ashley Chantler and Dr Peter Blair, for their support, advice and encouragement throughout the course and beyond, and for the feedback I received from my fellow students which all helped shape my novel.”

Susan added that the varied aspects of the Creative Writing MA helped her to succeed: “The course focuses not just on writing but on publishing too – but I never expected that my book would be published so quickly after graduating. To my delight when I pitched The Secret of Abney Hall to Fox & Ink Books, they were extremely enthusiastic. Best of all they also liked the idea of my book coming out to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Agatha’s disappearance.

“Since then, it has been a whirlwind with contracts to check and sign, a book to finish, line edits, copy edits, proofreading and publicity to think of – all things my MA prepared me for. I can’t wait to have my actual book in my hand.”

Dr Ashley Chantler, Course Leader for the MA in Creative Writing: Writing and Publishing Fiction, said:

“Susan’s email to me saying that The Secret of Abney Hall is going to be published by Fox & Ink was a joy. A brilliant idea has become a brilliant novel, which will be loved by numerous readers, not just Christie fans.”