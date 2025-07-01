Chester’s quality education recognised in global university sustainability impact rankings

The quality of education at the University of Chester has been placed among the top 15% globally, in influential rankings scoring the progress of universities towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

For the first time this year, the University was part of the global Times Higher Education’s (THE’s) Impact Rankings, which, in total, ranks 2,526 universities from 130 countries or territories across the goals – described as “the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”.

The rankings identify and celebrate universities that “demonstrate comprehensive excellence in contributing to global sustainable development” and highlight their commitment to addressing pressing world challenges.

The University of Chester scored in the top 15% globally for its contribution towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4: Quality Education. These results showcase universities ensuring equitable access to education at all levels, from childhood development through secondary education and beyond. The organisers add: “By focusing on sustainable education practices, they equip students with relevant skills and foster effective learning outcomes that are essential for the future workforce.”

The University was also ranked in the top third for SDG 1 which recognises the universities that are making the greatest impact on alleviating poverty through rigorous poverty research, innovative educational programmes and strategic approaches to helping students in poverty, from offering extensive financial aid to implementing supportive learning environments. In addition, Chester was within the top third for SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals – and in the top half for SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth.

The submission required the University to provide evidence against specific criteria relating to the SDGs. The University’s submission included: its Sanctuary Scholarships; work with the Cheshire and Warrington Sustainable and Inclusive Growth Commission; the outreach activities of Digital on Tour (DoT); and social inclusion work with the Purpose Coalition.

Professor Paul Bissell, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University said: “We are delighted that the University’s impact towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals has been recognised, and in particular to reach such a high position for the goal of Quality Education.

“This performance reflects our focus at Chester on delivering a sustainable and inclusive higher education experience that is adaptable to the world around us.”

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals address challenges faced world-wide, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.