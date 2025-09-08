Clare’s commitment to care of others and studies shines as she graduates with awards and accolades

A mum-of-three who balanced University studies, working in a hospital theatre, caring for her seriously ill daughter, other family members and more has proved the power of dedication and compassion to graduate with a trio of awards.

Clare Lewis has achieved a Higher Apprenticeship FdSc Nursing Associate (NA) award from the University of Chester, and been recognised with both national and faculty awards for her care and commitment.

Clare, from Oswestry, Shropshire, has also earned wholehearted praise from her tutors for her remarkable resilience to complete her studies, as well as from patients and colleagues for the extraordinary impact she has made.

Both now having made full recoveries; during Clare’s first year of study, her daughter was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and required surgery, and her mother suffered a transient ischaemic attack – also referred to as a mini stroke – and was admitted to hospital for ongoing care.

In the second year of the two-year course, the family faced more difficult times as Clare’s mother-in-law, whom the family had cared for, passed away.

With support from family, friends, co-workers, the University and fellow students, Clare did not defer her studies and continued in her theatre role and care of patients at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt (RJAH) Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry, all while caring for her family members.

Despite all she faced, Clare excelled in her programme and led the way as one of the first to study the course within the area of theatres. After receiving heartfelt feedback from a grateful patient, she was also awarded a prestigious Cavell Star Award. The national award celebrates nurses, midwives and healthcare support workers who go above and beyond for their colleagues and patients. Another accolade followed when Clare received the Valedictory Award for Practice from the University’s Faculty of Health, Medicine and Society.

She said:

“I was shocked to be given the Cavell Star Award, as I never felt I had done anything extraordinary, I’ve always simply treated patients with respect, dignity, kindness, and understanding.

“Similarly, I read the email on the Valedictory Award in disbelief. Even now, I don’t feel I deserved these awards; I was just being myself, trying to complete the course while supporting and being supported by others.”

Clare shared that there were times when she thought she may not be able to complete the apprenticeship programme, but that the support from others was vital in spurring her on.

“It hasn’t been easy; there have been many challenges, and I questioned whether I could continue with my studies.

“While I had the option to defer, the decision was mine. I knew my family needed me more than ever, but I was also deeply committed to my studies. I wasn’t sure I would succeed, but I was determined to try. With everyone’s encouragement and support, I found the strength to persevere. I remained focused on my goals, driven by the desire to make both my family and myself proud.

“Without the constant love, support, and understanding of my husband, both my daughters, and my son I couldn’t have completed this course. Likewise, from the very beginning, the support from the University and the theatre managers has been outstanding – and crucial. Initially, I was concerned about sharing my difficulties, however, once I opened up, I was met with understanding, guidance, and ongoing support from lecturers, colleagues and fellow students. My amazing fellow students started as strangers, but I now consider them friends.

“It takes time, commitment, and perseverance, especially during difficult moments, and I’m so grateful to have had the support of everyone to make this achievement possible.”

Reflecting on the initial decision to embark on the course at the age of 44, she added:

“I spent my earlier years raising my three children alongside my husband, dedicating myself fully to my family. For over a decade, I worked as a support worker before moving into my current role within the theatre department at my local NHS trust. After more than a year in this role, an opportunity arose to apply for an apprenticeship.

“With my youngest child preparing to start secondary school, I felt it was the right time to invest in my personal and professional development. Returning to education later in life was daunting, but the University helped ease the transition.”

Programme Leader, Dr Katie Mansfield-Loynes said:

“Clare’s care and compassion have been unwavering as her confidence and list of accomplishments has grown.

“She started the course with a low opinion of her abilities and this was affected by all the challenges she and the family faced. However, she has maintained her focus and achieved great grades, and despite so much against her, ensured she’s there to support everyone else. Clare is an active member of the cohort and supports her peers, including acting as a mentor in practice to other Student NAs.

“She is incredibly modest, selfless and a very deserving winner of the awards she has been selected for; we wish her all the best in her next steps upon graduating.”

On the future, Clare said:

“Achieving this qualification has allowed me to officially register as a NA and continue developing in my role within theatres. My next goal is to progress to become a Registered Nurse in the future, building on everything I have learned so far.”

She added:

“It feels incredible to have completed this course. There were times when I doubted myself and wondered if I would be able to finish, but now I feel proud and accomplished, and I’m so thankful for everyone’s encouragement and support.”