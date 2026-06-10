College approved to deliver flexible higher education under landmark national reform

Adults across Hertfordshire are being offered a more flexible route into higher education after a college was approved to deliver modular courses through the Government’s new Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE).

West Herts College Group, with campuses in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and Luton, is the only college in the county approved to offer modular provision under the new scheme, with the University of Hertfordshire also named as a provider.

The LLE represents one of the biggest changes to post-18 education in a generation. From 2027, eligible learners will be able to access up to £39,160 of student finance for individual modules of study, allowing them to gain higher technical skills and qualifications for work, without committing to a full degree.

The reform is designed to help adults develop the higher-level technical skills they need, to reflect changing workplace needs and new technology, while balancing work, family and other commitments.

West Herts College Group’s approval means learners across Hertfordshire will be able to access flexible higher-level study closer to home, gaining recognised qualifications in a way that fits around their lives.

Gill Worgan CBE, principal and CEO of West Herts College Group, said:

“This is a significant moment both for the College and for adult education across Hertfordshire. The Lifelong Learning Entitlement has the potential to remove many of the barriers that prevent people from accessing higher education.

“For many adults, stepping away from work or committing to a full qualification simply isn’t practical. Modular learning will allow people to study in smaller, manageable chunks, building skills and qualifications at a pace that works for them.

“Whether someone is looking to progress in their current career, retrain for a new industry or return to education after many years, this approach creates opportunities that simply haven’t existed before.”

The College Group’s inclusion on the national list of approved providers reflects its growing higher education offer and its strong links with employers across Hertfordshire and the wider region.

The introduction of modular learning is expected to support workforce development in key sectors, helping employers address skills shortages while enabling individuals to gain higher-level qualifications without putting their careers on hold.

Gill said:

“We are proud to be at the forefront of this change, providing local people with access to modular training. We know employers need access to highly skilled talent and we know many adults want to continue learning throughout their lives as technology evolves, artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in the workplace and job roles continue to develop.

“This new approach will give people greater control over how and when they learn, helping them gain the skills, confidence and qualifications they need to succeed.”