Emmy-winning screenwriter helps unlock the future of filmmaking talent in the region

An Emmy award winning scriptwriter has joined a crew of filmmakers to inspire students from across the region during a film school at the University of Sunderland.

David Quantick, who has worked on TV and Film productions like Veep, TV Burp and The Thick of It, has joined a panel of university experts to guide students through every step of creating their own film.

In June, 22 students from colleges and sixth forms across the region will come together to create their very own film. Working with director Craig Conway, founder of the Runway Rooms partnership, and University staff the students will have the opportunity to experience the creation of a film from concept to screening.

To kick off the project, students joined David and academics from the University for a roundtable discussion to develop their ideas for the film and the script written by Jo McCullock, Lecturer in Screenwriting (27 May).

David, who is a visiting professor at the University, said:

“This course is impressive, imaginative and exciting, with the students’ creativity and diligence equal to the industry professionals’ hard work and expertise.”

The University of Sunderland Film School was made possible through a generous donation from Kirsten Black, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Commercial) at the University. Through this funding, the School of Media and Creative Industries has been able to provide talented students across the region to gain life-changing experiences to help them in their future careers.

Kirsten said:

“When I retired from the University, I was keen to find a way to support the amazing and innovative work that encourages our local communities to study at Sunderland.

“I knew the University had invested in the latest media technology and has brilliant lecturers. That and the growing importance of the industry in Sunderland, not to mention my lifelong love of film and cinema was the perfect opportunity to support this adventure in filmmaking.”

Lee Hall, Head of the School of Media and Creative Industries at the University, said:

“The goal of our film school is to inspire people to find their talent and follow their dream into the screen industries.

“So we asked visiting professor David Quantick, a renowned screen writer, to shape the script. It’s a phenomenal opportunity for the school and college students involved.

“We believe getting feedback and guidance from someone so celebrated is not just a great experience, but it will help students to find their own voices.”