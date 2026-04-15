Engineering a future in elite sport at the University of Sunderland

A young engineer and aspiring rugby player is kicking off his career journey at the University of Sunderland with the support of a prestigious scholarship for elite young sportspeople.

Newton Turton, 19, is in the first year of his BEng Mechanical Engineering degree and has been named only the third ever recipient of the Douglas Clasper Elite Sports Scholarship.

The scholarship is designed to help a talented student athlete fulfil their potential whilst studying at the University and has been funded and supported by Sunderland-born Mike Clasper CBE in memory of his father, Douglas. Mike is Chairman of BIOSS, a global consultancy company and has previously held several chairman and director roles.

Douglas Clasper Elite athletes receive £2,000 each year of study, a tuition fee discount of 20%, a 20% discount on University-managed accommodation, and specialist support, including mentoring, sport massage and physiotherapy, gym access, strength and conditioning, nutritional advice and lifestyle management.

Newton, from Houghton le Spring, is a talented rugby union player, who plays for Houghton Rugby Club and for Durham County Rugby Football Union, as well as for the University of Sunderland’s rugby club.

“Thanks to the Douglas Clasper Elite Sports Scholarship, I can afford to do more training,” said Newton.

“I can focus on rugby as well as study without having to think about earning money. I’ve always tried to be very well balanced between sport and study, and this will at the really help.”

Newton’s passion for rugby – and for engineering – came at a young age thanks to his dad, an electrician who is also a keen rugby union fan.

Newton said:

“I used to go out to work with my dad when I was a kid. What he did really intrigued me, and I’ve always enjoyed getting hands-on.

“It was the same with rugby, dad used to play, and I started when I was a kid and really enjoyed it.

“A friend of mine went to Durham University, and moved to Hong Kong to play professionally, and I thought – why not me?

“My uncle works offshore on wind turbines, and that’s really what I aspire to do, see the world as an engineer, and continue to play rugby, and the Douglas Clasper Elite Sports Scholarship is a big step in the right direction for my ambitions.”

This is one of several awards given by Mike Clasper in memory of his late father.

Earlier this month, the Douglas Clasper Sports Opportunity Award was presented to first-year Physiotherapy student Ava Worthy. The award will be used to support the launch and delivery of the University of Sunderland’s new Youth Futsal Development Project, created in partnership with England Futsal. The funding will contribute toward a coaching and refereeing qualifications for student Ava, 19, from Guisborough, an international-level futsal player.

The scholarship will enable Ava to assist in delivering futsal tournaments, community sessions, and youth development camps.

Commenting on the awards, Mike Clasper said:

“My father would have been delighted to support these two ambitious students further their interest in their chosen sports. My father loved all sorts of sports as I do, but particularly football and rugby.”

The University of Sunderland offers scholarships to applicants, undergraduates and graduates to improve their opportunities, studies and professional career aspirations.