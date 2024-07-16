Five in a row for University Centre Leeds – leading the way on student satisfaction

Students have given some emphatically positive feedback about learning at University Centre Leeds – for the fifth year running.

The University Centre is ranked first, among all of the city’s large higher education (HE) providers*, in three of the seven categories of the Office for Students’ National Student Survey 2024. Its students gave the institution ‘best in Leeds’ scores for Teaching on My Course (92%), Learning Opportunities (89%) and Assessment and Feedback (88%).

The University Centre – a member of Luminate Education Group – also came second among Leeds’ HE institutions for Academic Support, Organisation and Management, and Student Voice.

The results come at an exciting time for the provider as work is underway to create a new replacement campus, fitted out with cutting-edge facilities, in the centre of the city at Mabgate.

Dean of HE, Dr Sarah Marquez said:

“Our students are at the heart of everything we do so to have gained such positive feedback, once more, is truly rewarding.

“This is the fifth successive year that we have achieved exceptional student satisfaction rates in this national survey, and that is a direct result of our dedicated teaching and support teams and the inspiring work they do, year-on-year.

“These results will spur us on to build on our strengths and tailor our offering as we begin preparations to move to a new location in the heart of Leeds. And our new campus will enable us to keep delivering the high quality education and training that our students appreciate, in a purpose-built new building, for decades to come.”

The National Student Survey 2024 gathered responses from just under 346,000 final-year students. Their feedback will help inform the choices of prospective learners when it comes to picking their HE destination, while also giving HE institutions some valuable insights.

Reflecting on the national results, Director for Fair Access and Participation at the Office for Students, John Blake, said:

“This year’s cohort of final year students have experienced significant disruption prior to and during their studies due to a range of factors, including the aftermath of Covid-19.

“This will no doubt have affected their overall student experience, and the fact that they have been studying under these circumstances is why I’m especially pleased to see that the overall figures across the sector mostly match or exceed last year’s outcomes.”

University Centre Leeds’ new base is being built as part of a £27m development at Mabgate that will also see a new building created for its sister institution, Leeds City College’s English for Speakers of Other Languages provision.



*Ranked against all other HE institutions in Leeds that have a minimum of 50 students.