Footballing pioneer Clyde Best honoured by the University of Sunderland

Clyde Best MBE, former West Ham striker and the first black football superstar of the modern TV era, has received an Honorary Doctorate of Sport from the University of Sunderland in London.

Clyde’s eight-year career at West Ham FC, based in the University’s neighbouring East London borough, saw him score more than 58 goals in over 200 appearances.

His move to East London, from his native Bermuda in 1968 at just 17 years of age, was “a dream come true” for Clyde and saw him play alongside England World Cup heroes, including Bobby Moore.

As the first black football superstar of the modern TV era, though, it was a dream that saw him come up against frequent racism from the terraces, all so prevalent at the time.

However, Clyde’s inspirational determination to play football, keep the fans showing up week after week, and pave the way for future generations of footballers, motivated him throughout his career.

He said:

“The most important thing is to remember that you are not just playing for yourself, you are playing for those playing after you.”

Fellow footballing icons, Les Ferdinand and Ian Wright, has cited Clyde as an inspiration to their own careers.

Five decades after leaving The Hammers, East London is still a place dear to Clyde’s heart. He has been proud to see East London develop as an area, especially since the 2012 Olympic Games. The same year that the University of Sunderland in London first opened near Canary Wharf.

Sharing his passion for the real, lifelong value of education, Clyde explained how

“Football is for part of your life, but education is for your entire life.”

On receiving the Honorary Doctorate of Sport on Wednesday, during the university’s graduations at Southwark Cathedral, he said,

“It is a great honour and privilege to be recognised for my work by the University.”

Clyde honorary award comes at an exciting time for the University of Sunderland in London following its move to a brand-new campus. Transforming teaching and learning with state-of-the-art facilities.

Clyde’s untold story is featured in the new, upcoming documentary Transforming the Beautiful Game – premiering in March 2026 – which explores how his journey shaped the future of football worldwide.