“Full circle moment” for sports journalism graduate inspired by broadcaster Jeff Brown

When broadcaster Jeff Brown visited a local primary school in 2015, little did he know he would go on to watch the pupil he inspired graduate from the University of Sunderland with a Sports Journalism degree.

Not everyone is lucky enough to have one of their professional idols at their graduation ceremony – but that is the case for 21-year-old Finlay Anderson.

Finlay’s passion for sports reporting began during primary school where he began writing Sunderland match reports. Noticing his talent, the headteacher arranged for Jeff to meet Finlay, who was just 10 years old at the time.

“I was young, so to see someone from TV come into my school was mind-blowing,” said Finlay.

“Jeff was really friendly and encouraging through providing advice and tips to help me develop as a sports journalist – and ever since then, we’ve stayed in touch as I progressed through my GCSEs, A-Levels and now finishing my degree.”

Jeff, who is a Pro-Chancellor of the University of Sunderland, joined Finlay on stage at The Fire Station in the city centre as part of the University’s summer graduation ceremonies (Monday 6 July – Friday 10 July).

“It feels like a full circle moment,” Finlay, from Sunderland, said.

“From Jeff visiting my school 11 years ago to him now being involved on my graduation day feels very special. He helped me massively in the early years; whether it was help with match reports to career advice, nothing was ever too much trouble for him. For that, I will be forever grateful.”

Jeff is widely recognised for his longstanding role as presenter of the BBC regional news programme Look North, which he left in 2024 after 21 years to work on independent media projects.

Jeff, who was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from the University in 2010 in recognition of his outstanding contributions to sports journalism and broadcasting, said:

“When Finlay’s primary school head sent me the match reports he’d been writing it really struck a chord – because I’d done something similar at that age, back in the early 1970s.

“I was lucky enough, as a youngster, to receive encouragement from well-respected journalists like Doug Weatherall of the Daily Mail, so I thought it would be nice to pop into Broadway Junior School and tell Finlay how much I enjoyed his work.

“Over the years we’ve kept in touch, and it’s been a real thrill to see him taking his place in the Stadium of Light press box. I’m so proud to be involved in his graduation ceremony and I can’t wait to see what he does in the future.”

As well as Jeff’s guidance, Finlay has praised the University’s Sports Journalism degree for helping him develop and refine his skills, leaving him well prepared for the industry.

Finlay said:

“The degree has been invaluable.

“It provided opportunities to be in the field as a sports reporter, while helping me to achieve my Gold Standard NCTJ (National Council for the Training of Journalists) Diploma in Journalism.

“There has also been a range of modules that have adapted to the changing sports media industry which has helped to improve my employability after graduation.

“I read the University’s Sports Journalism degree here was one of the best in the country – and it’s lived up to every expectation.”

During his studies, Finlay worked alongside journalists in the press boxes at Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United and he heard from insightful guest speakers who shared their own career journeys while offering advice.

Another highlight for Finlay has been co-editing SportsByte, the University’s sports news platform. He reported on the University’s sports news and became the main Sunderland AFC writer, which lead to him winning SportsByte Reporter of the Year in 2024.

For the last two years of his degree, Finlay volunteered as an Academy Media Intern at Sunderland AFC, covering all Men’s Under-18 and Under-21 fixtures, as well as assisting with Men’s and Women’s First Team matches.

Neil Farrington, Senior Lecturer in Sports Journalism at the University of Sunderland, said:

“Finlay has been a joy to teach and is an outstanding example of a student who has taken all the opportunities offered by the degree programme – including those beyond the classroom – to develop and broaden his skills, gain real-world experience and build up a superb portfolio of published work.

“We, as teachers, could not be any prouder of him, and we are all excited to see what he achieves in what I’m sure will be an excellent career.”