Funding opportunities available for community group projects

A community fund that supports local groups, organisations and individuals across Derby and Derbyshire is now open for applications.

The University of Derby is welcoming submissions for its annual, peer-reviewed Civic Community Fund from anyone in Derby or Derbyshire who has a community project or creative business proposal that will directly benefit local communities.

As well as receiving seed funding from the University of Derby, up to eight successful applicants will be invited to work closely with researchers and other experts at the University to profile and share their work within the wider civic community.

They will also be invited to attend the Civic Awards, which will take place in the summer.

Last year, the Civic Community Fund provided seed funding to four organisations: The SEND Dynamic CIC, The Pond Project, Nightwatch Dark Sky Events, and Links CVS – a voluntary organisation that provides support to community groups in North East Derbyshire.

Rhiannon Jones, Professor of Civic and Communities at the University of Derby, said:

“The University of Derby is proud to be a civic institution that is committed to working closely with local communities and stakeholders to fulfil its Civic University Agreement.

“The Civic Community Fund enables us to offer tailored support to local groups and individuals whose work can benefit from the expertise that the University can provide.

“We want to work with people who see value in a lasting partnership and who are eager to develop their projects with our experts to make a real difference, both to the region and the communities within it.”

The Civic Community Fund is designed to support the work of Derby’s University Civic Agreement, which was launched in June 2022, by creating new partnerships locally and providing support to civic projects that will have a positive impact within the community.

Although a relatively new initiative, the University has supported local community projects for decades, providing funding to inspiring groups across Derbyshire that make a real difference to people’s lives.

The seed funding initiative – the earliest round of investment a startup raises to turn an idea into a real business – has helped nine organisations since its launch.

They include Derby-based Bridge the Gap, a community interest company that supports children and young people with their emotional wellbeing. It received support from the Civic Community Fund in 2024.

Director and Clinical Lead Nikki Webster said:

“The funding we received has allowed us to host Compassionate Craft sessions for young people at our premises in the city.

“These workshops aim to proactively support children’s mental health through gentle conversations and crafting, teaching vital emotional literacy skills. We were also able to support small groups of children to learn more about different emotions and develop strategies to move through them.”

Successful applications will be able to demonstrate close alignment with the University’s Civic Agreement and its goals. Applications must be submitted by Friday, February 20. Applicants will be notified of funding outcomes by Monday, March 2.