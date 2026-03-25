Glion and Les Roches lead global hospitality education in the 2026 QS World University Rankings, setting Sommet Education apart with two top-ranked institutions

Sommet Education, the leading network of hospitality management and culinary arts institutions including École Ducasse, Glion, Les Roches, Indian School of Hospitality and Invictus Education, announces the exceptional performance of its flagship institutions in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject for Hospitality & Leisure Management.

Glion Institute of Higher Education secures the No. 3 position globally, strengthening its reputation as a luxury boutique hospitality institution. With an Academic Reputation score of 89.9/100 and an Employer Reputation score of 93.5, Glion distinguishes itself through its commitment to excellence and personalised education, cultivating graduates who embody the highest standards of luxury service and leadership.

Les Roches, meanwhile, achieves an outstanding No. 2 worldwide ranking, underscoring its position as an innovative leader in hospitality education. With an Academic Reputation score of 91.3 and an Employer Reputation score of 94.0, the institution is recognised by academic peers and industry leaders shaping forward-thinking and entrepreneurial leaders.

Spencer Coles, Chief Executive Officer of Sommet Education, commented:

“The academic and employer recognition of Glion and Les Roches reaffirm the attractiveness of our educational model in today’s hospitality job market. Providing tailored industry solutions, expanding our global reach and advancing a research agenda enable us to shape the future of our industry.”

Glion secures No. 3 worldwide in QS 2026 rankings, rewarding its luxury boutique model in hospitality education since 1962

Glion Institute of Higher Education has risen three places to secure the No. 3 position worldwide in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject for Hospitality & Leisure Management. This achievement reaffirms Glion’s position among the global elite in hospitality education.

This recognition reflects the continued strength of Glion’s academic model and its global reputation among industry leaders. Ranked No. 3 worldwide for Employer Reputation (93.5/100) and achieving a score of 89.9/100 for Academic Reputation, Glion continues to demonstrate the relevance of its luxury boutique approach to hospitality education.

As a University of Applied Sciences Institute accredited by the Swiss Accreditation Council (SAC), Glion also reinforces its capacity to develop applied research and collaborate with industry partners on the future of hospitality, luxury and the wider experience economy. With more than 60 years of heritage, a global alumni network of over 18,000 professionals across 164 countries, and a highly personalised learning environment, Glion prepares future leaders for careers across hospitality, luxury and service-driven industries.

Personalised education at the heart of the Glion experience

This latest recognition highlights not only Glion’s academic rigour, but also its distinctive boutique educational model. With a maximum of 35 students per academic class and groups of 15 in the practical arts, Glion delivers a highly personalised and immersive learning experience. Across its three campuses in Montreux, Bulle and London, the institution maintains an intimate environment with a strong 5:1 staff-to-student ratio, ensuring individual mentoring and leadership development.

Philippe Vignon, Managing Director of Glion, said:

“Being ranked No. 3 globally is an immense source of pride for our entire community. This recognition reflects the dedication of our faculty, staff, students and alumni, and confirms the uniqueness of our educational model. At Glion, we believe in transformative education; one that develops not only technical excellence but also emotional intelligence, leadership capacity, and the human skills that define true hospitality.”

Avant-garde luxury positioning

Glion occupies a distinctive position at the intersection of hospitality and luxury education. Anticipating the evolution of the sector, the institution launched a luxury specialisation in 2013, followed by new Master’s degrees in luxury in 2019, and most recently a dedicated Bachelor’s in Luxury Business in 2023. This progressive expansion reflects the growing convergence between luxury and hospitality, where experiential excellence and emotional connection define competitive advantage.

This evolution is supported by the strengthening of industry partnerships and the active engagement of Glion’s global alumni network, reflected in concrete initiatives such as the renewal of a research mandate with Breitling, involving students in mystery shopper analysis. It is further illustrated by a series of immersive field trips with leading luxury houses, as well as a wide range of internships across multiple segments of the luxury sector, reinforcing strong career pathways for graduates. The creation of the Glion Hospitality and Luxury Advisory Council in 2025 further strengthens the institution’s alignment with evolving industry expectations and consolidates its positioning at the intersection of hospitality and luxury.

Through strong industry partnerships and immersive experiences such as Maison Décotterd, the Michelin-starred restaurant located at the Montreux campus, Glion ensures that students engage directly with the standards of contemporary luxury.

As Cécile Tallon (Class of 1986), now Global Licensing Senior Manager at Gucci, notes: “With no previous experience in the hospitality sector, I chose Glion because I knew that the training I would receive here would be valuable in any industry. This is exactly what Glion did for me: it opened many doors.”

Glion’s pedagogical approach is rooted in the Swiss “learning by doing” philosophy, combining academic theory with hands-on immersion, internships and applied business projects. This balance between hard skills and soft skills – including emotional intelligence, intercultural fluency and a strong sense of service – lies at the core of Glion’s transformative education model. It equips graduates not only for careers in hospitality, but more broadly for leadership roles across the experience economy, from luxury and travel to events, real estate, consulting and other service-driven industries.

From Swiss heritage to a global community of leaders

Founded in 1962, Glion has built more than six decades of educational heritage, combining Swiss hospitality traditions with a forward-thinking, international perspective. The institution holds New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) accreditation, which also accredits Yale and Harvard, and is an official University of Applied Sciences Institute, recognised by the SAC.

Today, Glion counts over 18,000 alumni across 164 countries, forming a powerful global network that extends far beyond hospitality. Each year, between 400 and 500 new graduates join this community, further strengthening its global reach. While 51% work in hospitality, tourism and F&B, nearly another half have built careers in sectors such as luxury goods, finance, marketing, events and banking. This reach ensures that wherever graduates choose to build their careers, they are supported by an influential and engaged alumni community.

Similarly, Julien Lafargue (Class of 2008), now Chief Market Strategist at Barclays Private Bank, reflects: “Academically, I really enjoyed my finance classes at Glion, as well as the practical arts courses, as they provided me with a very dynamic overview of the hospitality industry. Hoteliers need to be multi-talented and know every aspect of the business.”

A global mindset across campuses

The 2026 results also reinforce Glion’s international footprint, particularly through its campuses in Switzerland and London. The London campus continues to play a strategic role in connecting students with one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality and luxury markets.

Vaibhav Rustagi, London Campus Director, added:

“This ranking reflects the global mindset we cultivate at Glion. In London, our students are immersed in a vibrant ecosystem where luxury, entrepreneurship and innovation intersect. The industry recognition captured in this year’s employer ranking demonstrates that our graduates are not only career-ready; they are future leaders who understand how to create value through service, empathy and strategic thinking.”

This latest QS recognition reinforces Glion’s longstanding credibility, academic authority and global impact, further solidifying its position as one of the world’s leading institutions in hospitality and luxury business education.

Les Roches Global Hospitality Education achieves an outstanding No. 2 worldwide ranking in QS 2026 rankings, reaffirming its reputation as a trusted global talent hub for the hospitality sector

Les Roches has been recognised as the No. 2 hospitality school in the world, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Hospitality & Leisure Management, achieving an overall score of 90.0/100. This renewed recognition confirms the institution’s global leadership in hospitality management, luxury tourism, and the broader experience-economy sectors. The institution also achieved 91.3/100 in Academic Reputation and 94.0/100 in Employer Reputation, reflecting the trust of global employers and academic leaders. QS evaluated 6,277 institutions, with only 1,912 earning a published ranking in 2026, highlighting the competitiveness of this achievement.

Global leadership in Swiss hospitality excellence

Les Roches showcases a 94% employability rate, with students receiving three to five job offers on average upon graduation. The institution’s 16,000+ strong alumni network across 140+ countries, supported by more than 200 recruiting industry visits each semester, reinforce Les Roches’ reputation as a trusted global talent hub for the hospitality sector.

Founded in Switzerland in 1954, Les Roches delivers a distinctive transformative and experiential educational model, known as the “Les Roches Way of Life”, blending Swiss academic rigour, practical learning and international exposure. This approach prepares graduates to lead across hospitality, luxury tourism, sports, aviation and experience-driven service sectors.

Like Glion, Les Roches is accredited by the SAC as a Swiss University of Applied Sciences Institute and by NECHE.

Innovation, entrepreneurship and academic advancement

A defining feature of the Les Roches ecosystem is its innovative and entrepreneurial DNA, with one third of Les Roches graduates becoming entrepreneurs, founding ventures in luxury hospitality, boutique hotels, F&B, tourism innovation, technology, wellness and emerging experience‑driven sectors, creating new solutions and driving transformation across global service industries.

Les Roches offers a comprehensive academic portfolio spanning luxury hospitality, sports business, private aviation, cruise line management, F&B entrepreneurship and experience economy leadership. Delivered through undergraduate, postgraduate, executive and advanced studies programs, this portfolio reflects evolving global industry needs and equips graduates with the versatility to lead across hospitality, tourism, aviation, sports and service driven sectors.

A commitment to sustainability and responsible leadership is integrated across the curriculum and research, reflecting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Les Roches continues evolving its academic offer with programs that prepare future leaders for careers across sports tourism, global events, private aviation, cruise line management, luxury hospitality and the wider experience economy:

Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Sports Business Management – Spain

Master’s of Science (MSc) in Sports Management & Events – Switzerland & UAE (launching September 2026)

Master’s of Science (MSc) in International Hospitality Management – Switzerland, Spain & UAE

Global expansion and industry collaboration

With campuses in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, and Marbella, Spain, Les Roches continues strengthening its global footprint.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches marked its first anniversary with substantial growth. The academy has earned full accreditation from ADEK, CAA and NECHE, exceeded nationalisation targets and positioned itself as a leading regional center for hospitality innovation and service excellence.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the institution is developing a new campus aligned with Vision 2030’s Human Capital Development Agenda, supporting one of the world’s most ambitious luxury-hospitality and tourism transformations.

Key academic-industry partnerships include the Meliá Future Talent Program and the Jetex Private Aviation Management Program, connecting students with global employers shaping the sector.

Research, innovation and thought leadership

Research is core to the Les Roches mission and is integrated into its academic model to strengthen reputation and foster global talent. The SPARK Innovation Sphere drives applied research, digital transformation, startup incubation, and entrepreneurship projects including the publication of the 2025-2026 State of Hospitality Report, authored by faculty from Les Roches, analysing industry trends such as AI native distribution, robotics and automation, asset light development models and workforce reskilling.

Les Roches faculty contribute actively to the international academic community, enhancing the institution’s global visibility. Les Roches was awarded the 2025 ISTTE Institutional Achievement Awardin recognition of its long-standing impact on travel and tourism education worldwide.The Spark X Foundation expands Les Roches’ impact across sustainability, ESG, digital culture and inclusion.

Through Sommet Education’s collaboration with the World Economic Forum, Les Roches contributes to global conversations on tourism transformation, future skills and leadership in service industries.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, explained:

“Achieving the world’s No. 2 ranking in hospitality and leisure management reaffirms the strength of our educational model and the commitment of our faculty, students, staff and industry partners. It reflects the trust global employers place in Les Roches and the relevance of the skills and mindset we develop. Our mission is to prepare forward‑thinking, human‑centric leaders who will shape the future of hospitality and experience‑driven sectors. Les Roches equips graduates with the versatility to lead across hospitality, tourism, aviation, sports and service‑driven industries. With our Swiss heritage, international footprint and entrepreneurial mindset, Les Roches continues to stand out as a trusted global talent hub for the hospitality industry.”