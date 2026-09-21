Great British Bake-Off returns as demand heats up for artisan bakeries, University expert claims

THE number of artisan bakeries across the UK is on the rise, but, as one University of Sunderland expert asks, ‘are they are raking in the dough’?

Just as a new series of The Great British Bake-Off returns to television screens on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday, September 22, experts from the University are noting the growing demand for independent bakeries, as Millennials and Gen Z become pickier about their pastries.

Dr Derek Watson, Associate Professor at the University, is a specialist in mapping skills requirements in emerging sectors.

He said Britain is experiencing an “artisan bakery revival,” driven by changing consumer habits and a growing appetite for high-quality, handcrafted products.

According to Dr Watson, the sector has expanded significantly in recent years, with around 2,500 new bakery businesses established since 2021, representing growth of 17% and making independent bakeries the fastest-growing out-of-home food sector in the UK.

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, artisan bakeries are going through a bake-off renaissance,” said Dr Watson.

“National lockdowns, fostered initially by Gen Z and millennials, consumer interest in home baking, a relaxed ‘Central Perk’ coffee culture and an appetite for craft bakers. This is evidenced by a 2,500 growth in new bakery businesses since 2021, an increase of 17%, elevating independent bakeries as the fastest-growing out-of-home food sector in the UK.”

The resurgence of independent bakeries has coincided with the growing popularity of cafe culture, with many consumers choosing coffee shops and bakeries as places to meet friends, work remotely or enjoy a social catch-up.

Meanwhile a survey of staff at the University of Sunderland revealed the humble Bakewell Tart as their most recognised cake, followed by Sunderland favourite, the Pink Slice, sitting joint second with Eccles cakes.

However, despite the rise in popularity in all thing’s artisan, Dr Watson warns that the latest bakery model comes with challenges.

While customers increasingly value products made with fewer preservatives and higher-quality ingredients, these benefits often come at a premium.

“The artisan bakery business model is costly,” he added. “Sourcing ingredients free from preservatives means reduced shelf life, lost efficiency in not integrating equipment and technology for faster production and facing higher production costs due to restricted product runs.

“Products are superior but can cost substantially more than supermarket mass batched products.”

The growth of artisan bakeries may also reflect wider shifts in consumer attitudes, according to Dr Rebecca Owens, Head of the School of Psychology at the University of Sunderland.

“In the 20th century, there was still a good rationale for highly processed and convenient foods – they are often cheap and filling,” said Dr Owens.

“But in the 21st century, people are more wary and conscious of the ingredients in what they consume. The rise of artisanal bakeries perhaps reflects this. We can ‘see’ what we are consuming more easily, there are fewer ingredients and preservatives, and there are healthier ways of including the sugar and fat that we crave.”

With a new series of The Great British Bake-Off set to inspire the next generation of home bakers when it returns tomorrow, experts believe the popularity of artisan baking shows little sign of cooling, as consumers continue to seek quality, craftsmanship and community from their local bakery.