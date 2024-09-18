How young Sunderland female scientists are going global

Four aspiring scientists from the University of Sunderland have beaten competition from students across the UK to secure a place with one of the world’s biggest consumer goods companies.

Reanna Duke from Hartlepool, Joie Chia from Singapore, Jassi Dela Pena from Sunderland and Naima Fazal from Burnley, have been accepted on Procter and Gamble’s placement year scheme, which attracts hundreds of applications from students across the country every year.

The BSc Biomedical Science and BSc Cosmetic Science students will work alongside scientists at Procter and Gamble on a range of research and development projects relating to both their studies and the global corporation’s day to day work. The students will gain a detailed understanding of how the degree they are studying for is useful within a modern commercial operation.

From September 2024, all University of Sunderland students will be offered a placement year, supported by the University’s Centre for Graduate Prospects.

BSc Cosmetic Science student Joie Chia, 22, started her placement year with Procter and Gamble in July, and is already benefitting from her experience.

She said: “Procter and Gamble have already encouraged me to network with other employees from different departments and I am starting to gain an idea of how the different areas of the business rely on each other and work together. I am really grateful to them for this opportunity, I think it is going to be a huge confidence boost for me.”

Fellow Cosmetic Science student Reanna Duke, 20, agrees: “I have already begun to make great connections with industry experts at Procter and Gamble, and this experience will help me to build on my existing knowledge and skills, whilst exposing me to new ways of working within my subject area.

“I’m already excited to see where I am in a year’s time, as I return to Sunderland for my final year of study and look to put my new learning into practice.”

Procter and Gamble have recently partnered with the University’s Centre for Graduate Prospects to provide a series of work integrated learning activities to students, both to support the development of new skills and experiences and to enhance students’ awareness of Procter and Gamble as a future graduate employer in our region.

Amanda Solaiman, Senior Lecturer in Formulation Sciences at the University of Sunderland, said: “At Procter and Gamble our students will gain invaluable experience that bridges the gap between academic learning and industry.

“This will not only allow them to develop and learn new skills, but also to build industry connections, which is especially important in such a fast-growing market and prepares them for any challenges they will face throughout their careers.”

The Centre for Graduate Prospects continues to work in partnership with students, academics, businesses, and the community to develop employability and enterprise across the University of Sunderland’s Faculties and campuses, supporting students to discover, ignite, and showcase their potential for success.