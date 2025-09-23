Leading UK law firm awards prize to outstanding Chester student

A top-performing student from the University of Chester has been honoured with a prize from a leading UK law firm.

Holly Brooks-Hughes, from Stockport, who has recently completed her LLB (Hons) Law at the University’s Law School, has been awarded the annual Stowe Family Law Prize.

The 20-year-old earned the accolade after achieving the highest mark in Family Law, an outstanding 80/100. Impressively, Holly was also in the top five for her year group for her overall degree result. Holly has received a cash prize from Stowe in recognition of her outstanding accomplishment.

Stowe Family Law is the UK’s largest specialist Family Law solicitors practice, with offices nationwide, including Chester.

Hayley Powell, SEO Manager at Stowe Family Law said: “We’re proud to award the Stowe Prize to a Chester student this year. Supporting the next generation of legal professionals is something we care deeply about at Stowe Family Law. The winner has shown real legal skill, and we’re pleased to offer them recognition.”

Graduating Chester Law School student, Holly, when presented with her prize, stated: “I am so pleased to receive the Stowe Family Law Prize 2025, following my final year of study and exploring the intricacies of the sector in depth. In particular, my focus this year has surrounded ancillary proceedings, which is a crucial area that has undergone much change. However, these positive changes exist alongside areas that are also in need of reform, such as protections for cohabiting couples.

“I feel privileged to have been able to study this area in such detail with the support of the School of Law and Social Justice and I hope to be able to carry forward my passion for Family Law into a fulfilling career where I can see the law reform for the betterment of everyone.”

Dr Erin O’Leary, Head of Chester Law School, added: “We’re really pleased that Stowe continue to support the Law School with this yearly prize to recognise the achievement of our students in this area of Law.

“The Family Law module at the University of Chester Law School is integral to our underpinning social justice ethos. The module is streamed with the Law School’s Child Law module so that students specialising in this area obtain a nuanced appreciation of the broader field as well as aspects specific to children’s welfare, child protection, care and supervision.

“We’re all incredibly proud of Holly’s achievement in this module, and in her overall degree result.”