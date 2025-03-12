Les Roches and Glion Reaffirm Global Leadership and Excellence in Hospitality Education with Top Rankings in QS World University Rankings 2025

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 have once again recognised Les Roches and Glion Institute of Higher Education as two of the world’s leading institutions in hospitality and leisure management. Les Roches secured the number 2 position worldwide, while Glion placed number 6, reinforcing their excellence in hospitality education and ongoing commitment to shaping future industry leaders.

These latest rankings further strengthen Sommet Education’s position as the world’s leading hospitality education group, dedicated to delivering world-class education, innovation, and industry engagement. “At Sommet Education, we are immensely proud to see Les Roches and Glion consistently ranked among the world’s best,” said Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, industry relevance, and the development of future hospitality leaders. By continuously innovating and adapting to the evolving needs of the sector, our institutions remain at the forefront of hospitality education.”

To produce the rankings for this year, the QS team analysed the reputation and research output of over 5,200 institutions. From this group, 1,747 were ranked across 55 narrow subjects and 5 broad subject areas, creating over 21,000 entries. These figures reflect some of the scale behind this huge undertaking that the QS team carries out in order to produce these subject rankings.

Les Roches continues to set the global standard in hospitality management education, recognised as the number 2 institution globally in Hospitality & Leisure Management in the 2025 ranking. It also secured the number 4 spot globally for employer reputation, with a score of 96.1/100. This recognition reflects its academic strength, innovative industry-driven curriculum, strong industry connections, and innovative approach in its programs which integrate experiential learning, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship. By equipping students with the skills, knowledge, and global industry connections, Les Roches ensures that graduates succeed in the fast-evolving hospitality landscape. The institution’s consistent ranking among the world’s top hospitality schools highlights its role in driving innovation and academic excellence in hospitality management education.

“This achievement reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in hospitality education,” said Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches. “At Les Roches, we empower students with a future-ready mindset, bridging tradition with the latest industry advancements to create the next generation of hospitality leaders.”

Glion Institute of Higher Education has once again secured a place among the world’s top hospitality institutions, ranking number 6 in the 2025 QS rankings, and placing number 3 globally in Employer Reputation in Hospitality, with a score of 96.4/100 further proving their ability to meet and exceed industry expectations. Glion’s dedication to academic rigour and leadership development has cemented its reputation as a premier institution for hospitality and luxury management. With a strong focus on career development and international exposure, Glion prepares students to take on leadership roles in hospitality, luxury, and related sectors. Building on its strong hospitality foundations, Glion has emerged as a precursor in luxury business education, offering specialised programs that integrate the principles of hospitality with the distinctive codes of luxury. The institution emphasises client experience, service excellence, and the concept of augmented hospitality, where exclusivity and personalisation define modern luxury. This ranking reaffirms Glion’s position as a trusted partner for both students and the industry, ensuring its graduates remain highly competitive in the global job market. A testament to this excellence, 98% of job-seeking students graduating in 2024 received one or more employment opportunities, further demonstrating the strong demand for Glion graduates in the industry.

“Glion’s position in the QS rankings underscores our dedication to shaping the future of hospitality and luxury management education,” said José Emmanuel Soler, Managing Director of Glion Institute of Higher Education. “By blending academic excellence with hands-on learning and strong industry connections, we ensure our students develop the skills and leadership mindset needed to thrive in this dynamic sector. This ranking is yet another testament to the trust placed in us by both students and industry leaders.”

Switzerland continues to dominate hospitality education, with 13 universities featured in the Hospitality subject rankings. Notably, the country claims all of the world’s top three positions in the subject, along with an impressive eight institutions in the top 10, further solidifying its reputation as a global hub for hospitality excellence.

Both Les Roches and Glion have achieved outstanding employer reputation scores exceeding 96/100, reflecting the strong demand for their graduates within the industry. Their education goes beyond theoretical knowledge, equipping students with real-world experience, adaptability, and a global perspective – qualities that make them highly sought after by top employers. With students receiving an average of five to six internship offers per semester, the strong industry ties and career prospects offered by both institutions remain unmatched, further demonstrating the strong industry connections and career opportunities available to their students.