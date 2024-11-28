Les Roches and Jetex partner to launch exclusive Postgraduate Program in Private Aviation

Les Roches has partnered with Jetex to launch a one-of-a-kind postgraduate program in private aviation. This innovative course is crafted to meet the growing demand for highly skilled professionals in the private aviation sector, providing students with a unique opportunity to acquire the expertise required to thrive in this dynamic industry.

The collaboration underscores Les Roches’ commitment to preparing students for careers in the luxury travel industry while integrating Jetex’s brand philosophy and operational excellence, highlighting Jetex’s role in shaping the future of executive aviation, and paving a new academic pathway for the next generation of private aviation professionals.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, said: “Les Roches has always been at the forefront of shaping leaders for the luxury service sector. This partnership with Jetex represents a remarkable opportunity for our students to immerse themselves in the world of private aviation and emerge as future leaders in airline management.”

Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, added: “Jetex is redefining the standards of private aviation, and this partnership reflects our commitment to developing a new generation of professionals who embody our values of innovation, excellence, and luxury. Together with Les Roches, we are paving the way for a brighter future in aviation.”

The Postgraduate Diploma in Private Aviation is a two-semester, full-time program offered at Les Roches campuses in Marbella (Spain), Crans-Montana (Switzerland), and Abu Dhabi (UAE) and will include a six-month internship with Jetex during the second semester.

To support aspiring professionals, Les Roches and Jetex will jointly offer partial scholarships to selected program participants, further enhancing accessibility to this world-class educational opportunity. Furthermore, outstanding participants will be considered for initial employment with Jetex, based on their performance and the company’s hiring requirements at the time of program completion. Details of the full program will be announced shortly.

Les Roches is a distinguished institution dedicated to fostering innovative and entrepreneurial leaders of tomorrow in the hospitality industry. Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, it offers undergraduate, graduate degrees and executive programs in hospitality, luxury, tourism and sports management. It has campuses across Switzerland, Spain, the UAE and China, as well as partner campus in New Delhi.

Part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education, Les Roches ranks in the top five in the world’s higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2024).

Les Roches has received official recognition from the Swiss Accreditation Council (SAC) as a Swiss University of Applied Sciences Institute. In addition to this recognition, Les Roches is also accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

Jetex, meanwhile, is an award-winning global leader in private aviation recognised for delivering flexible, best-in-class solutions to customers worldwide. It provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), lifestyle concierge and aircraft charter services, as well as fuelling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel.