Liverpool Theatre School Launches New BA (Hons) Degrees and CertHE

Liverpool Theatre School is launching BA (Hons) degree programmes in Musical Theatre and Professional Dance, alongside a CertHE in Musical Theatre, in partnership with the Northern School of Contemporary Dance (NSCD). The first intake is scheduled for September 2027.

The programmes have received formal validation from NSCD, establishing a new higher education partnership between the two institutions and creating opportunities for aspiring performers to access validated degree courses alongside specialist training at one of Liverpool’s longest-running performing arts schools.

Designed to equip students with the skills, experience and confidence needed to pursue professional careers in the performing arts, the courses combine intensive training across dance, singing, acting and performance with industry engagement and audition preparation.

The new higher education programmes complement Liverpool Theatre School’s existing portfolio of vocational qualifications, which includes Trinity College London-validated Level 6 and Level 5 Diplomas in Professional Dance, the Level 6 Diploma in Professional Musical Theatre and the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diplomas in Dance and in Musical Theatre.

Liverpool Theatre School Principal Maxine Ellis said:

“Expanding our provision to include validated BA (Hons) degrees and a CertHE qualification feels like a natural next step in Liverpool Theatre School’s development. Finding the right validation partner mattered enormously to us, and NSCD’s approach to teaching and their commitment to making high-quality training accessible to students from diverse backgrounds made this the right fit from the start.

“We know what it takes to prepare students for professional careers and that understanding shapes everything we do on our courses. Our students benefit from small class sizes, industry-focused training and tutors who’ve worked professionally at the level they’re training performers to reach. We can’t wait to welcome our first cohort in September 2027.”

Darren Carr, Vice Principal and Director of Higher Education at Northern School of Contemporary Dance, said:

“When we consider validation partnerships, we look closely at the quality of training already being delivered. Liverpool Theatre School’s track record of producing performers who move successfully into professional employment gave us every confidence that these programmes would maintain the standard our validation carries. The industry needs well-trained graduates who are ready to work professionally and that’s precisely what Liverpool Theatre School delivers.”

Founded in 1939, Liverpool Theatre School has helped launch the careers of generations of performers, artists and creatives. Former students are currently appearing in West End productions including Oliver!, Mamma Mia! andStarlight Express, and have featured in UK tours of shows such as Six, Blood Brothers and Cilla.

Liverpool Theatre School has long championed access to professional training, becoming the first performing arts school to abolish audition fees in 2018. It continues to provide a range of scholarships and bursaries, including the Dance and Drama Awards (DaDAs), helping students from a wide range of backgrounds to pursue careers in the performing arts. Training for younger performers is also available through Liverpool Theatre School’s Junior Academy, which runs weekend and evening classes.