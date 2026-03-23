Mum urges others ‘go for it’ after successful return to studies

A working mum who balanced employment and family life while completing a degree-level qualification is urging others to “go for it”.

Despite more than a million adults participating in education and training each year, progression to higher-level study remains rare with fewer than one per cent of adult further education enrolments at Level 4 and above.

For Samantha Shore, higher education felt out of reach as she juggled work and taking care of her family.

West Herts College, rated outstanding for adult learning in its 2024 Ofsted, provided a route back into education.

She has now completed her Level 5 Foundation Degree and is progressing to a Level 6 top-up to achieve her full BA.

Samantha said:

“If you’re thinking about doing higher education, just go for it. It’s amazing. You won’t regret it. It’s so worth the work.”

She chose to study locally so she could continue working alongside her studies and describes the experience as a flexible alternative to full-time university.

“It’s a brilliant way to fit in with your work and your family. If you’re not quite ready to make that leap into full-time university life, it’s a really good substitute.”

Balancing deadlines with family responsibilities required careful time management and determination, but she says the experience strengthened her confidence professionally and personally. During her studies, Samantha also developed leadership skills and confidence.

“The tutors were fantastic – they were always there if you needed support. My time at West Herts has been amazing.”

Samantha was just one of the class of 2025 who recently graduated with a ceremony attended by family and friends at De Havilland Campus, University of Hertfordshire, for completing Level 4-7 qualifications.

Michelle Harding, Head of Higher Education said:

“Our higher education provision is designed to remove barriers and create real opportunity. Many of our students are balancing careers, families and other commitments, and stories like Samantha’s perfectly demonstrate what is possible with the right support and flexible pathways. We are incredibly proud of our class of 2025 and the determination they have shown in achieving their qualifications.”

West Herts College is part of the West Herts College Group, which also includes Barnfield College in Luton. The Group provides high-quality, inclusive education and training that transforms life chances and prepares people for success in work and life

With campuses in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and Luton, the College offers, to more than 10,000 young people and adult learners, a broad curriculum spanning technical and professional courses, apprenticeships, adult learning and higher education pathways delivered in partnership with universities and employers.