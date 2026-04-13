New career-driven degrees launched in Chesterfield to meet demand

One of the region’s leading universities has launched a range of career-focused degree programmes to equip students with the high-demand skills needed across the UK.

Available to study for the first time at the University of Derby’s Chesterfield site, the courses will support school leavers and working professionals to access flexible, industry-relevant routes into employment and career progression.

The new programmes, which are available to study from September 2026, are:

BA (Hons) Business Management and Marketing

BSc (Hons) Sport Therapy and Rehabilitation

BSc (Hons) Sports Nutrition and Health

Foundation Pathways Programme

BSc (Hons) Nursing (Adult) with Foundation Year

BSc (Hons) Nursing (Mental Health) with Foundation Year

The programmes will officially launch at an Open Event on Saturday 18 April, marking an expansion in courses available at the St Helena site, which has previously been dedicated to Nursing students.

Professor Keith McLay, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Derby, said:

“We are excited to announce that from September 2026 we will be delivering more of our most popular undergraduate programmes at our St Helena site in Chesterfield, allowing us to better connect the local community to high-quality employment opportunities.

“St Helena is a beautiful Grade II listed building with a long-standing academic history. We have identified a need for expansion which will see some of our popular Business, Sport and Computer Science programmes also taught here.”

The Open Event will run from 10am until 1pm and forms part of the University’s commitment to helping students to connect with future classmates and feel part of the community as they make important decisions about their next steps in education.

As well as exploring the industry-standard facilities at St Helena, the Open Event is a chance to find out what life at the University is like and engage directly with academic staff.

Prospective students who already have their grades, or predicted grades, and meet the entry requirements may also be able to receive an offer in principle on the day.

Professor McLay added:

“As the only university in Derby and Derbyshire, we are committed to offering students across our entire region the opportunity to receive an industry-integrated learning experience where they can develop in-demand skills, to not only boost their career prospects, but help local businesses to thrive.

“The University of Derby delivers an industry-integrated learning experience across multiple, easy-to-reach locations within the region, including Chesterfield, helping local students to access valuable work opportunities that open doors to an exciting future.”