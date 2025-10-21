New CIM-Meirc Partnership to Empower Marketers Across the GCC with Global Best Practice

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and Meirc Training and Consulting have formed a first-of-its-kind training partnership in a joint mission to elevate marketing capability in the UAE and throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The agreement will see Meirc deliver a selection of CIM’s flagship training programmes across the GCC, leveraging its regional expertise and expert trainers to provide a first-class learning experience to marketers.

As a starting point in the relationship, Meirc will offer the CIM Impact Development Programme, a two-year training pathway designed for ambitious marketers who want to access global best practice, deliver measurable results, gain globally recognised credentials, and progress towards Chartered Marketer status.

Combining strategic excellence, practical tools, and world-class certification, the programme is structured around three professionally developed courses in marketing, brand, and digital. It equips participants with the skills, confidence, and credibility needed to thrive in today’s competitive marketing landscape.

On successful completion of each course within the programme, marketers will receive a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certificate, acknowledging their individual achievements and commitment to lifelong learning.

Participants who complete all three courses will receive the Impact Development Programme certificate, that sets marketers apart from others in the sector. With a robust roadmap of future CIM courses set to be added, this strategic partnership underscores CIM and Meirc’s shared commitment to enhancing global marketing capabilities and empowering professionals across the GCC region.

Commenting on the partnership, James Sutton, CIM’s Strategy and Commercial director, said:

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Meirc, an organisation that shares our commitment to advancing global marketing capability. At CIM, we believe the most effective way to unlock the potential of marketers across the GCC is by collaborating with a credible and experienced training provider like Meirc, whose proven track record spans decades of delivering world-class programmes.”

“CIM has long supported individuals and organisations across the GCC and globally in building marketing capability. As we looked to expand our support, we conducted a thorough search for a partner who could deliver our courses with the expertise and insight needed to truly benefit marketers in the region. Meirc quickly stood out, not only for their deep understanding of the GCC market, but also for their alignment with our core values, including a commitment to promoting best practice. We’re excited to embark on this important step forward together.”

Jimmy Haddad, Meirc’s Managing Director, added: “We are proud to partner with CIM, an organisation that has represented, championed, developed, and recognised the marketing profession for over a century. As an organisation that has a long history of serving people, we are thrilled to strike up this alliance with CIM, which will help us provide marketers in the GCC region with access to global best practice. Together, we are committed to supporting professionals in the GCC and are excited to see the opportunities this collaboration will unlock.”

Building world-class marketing capability with CIM goes beyond the classroom. The CIM training programmes, which we will deliver have been developed to build capability through practical, flexible learning designed to provide professionals with the skills and attributes required to be a fully rounded marketer, able to take their new skills back to their workplace immediately. Marketers across the GCC will be able to begin their CIM training programmes, delivered by Meirc, from January 2026.