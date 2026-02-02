OPIT launches accessible online Foundation Programme for technology degrees

OPIT – Open Institute of Technology, an online tech higher education institution, has launched a new Foundation Programme; a fully online Pre-Tertiary Certificate designed to prepare students for entry into undergraduate degrees in technology and digital disciplines.

The programme is aimed at students who do not yet meet traditional entry requirements for degree-level study, as well as career changers and learners returning to education. It provides academic preparation across core areas, including digital literacy, mathematics, communication, and introductory technology subjects.

The Foundation Programme is delivered entirely online and combines live and recorded teaching with independent study. Students receive daily academic support from tutors and access to OPIT’s AI-based learning assistant, which provides 24/7 personalised guidance and exam preparation.

OPIT is aligned with the European Qualifications Framework and is recognised by World Education Services (WES), allowing students to use their qualifications for further study internationally.

“Education shapes our future. Yet, as the world runs fast, traditional higher education struggles to keep pace,” said Riccardo Ocleppo, Founder of OPIT. The foundation programme allows those who don’t have access to usual routes of higher education due to personal circumstances, age, or location, the chance to learn from world-leading tech professors digitally.

Teaching is delivered by an international faculty with professional experience across business, technology and digital industries. OPIT’s teaching approach emphasises applied learning and practical skills, alongside core academic competencies required for university-level study.

The Foundation Programme is designed as a one‑year, 60‑credit pathway that students can complete from any location, offering an accessible option for those unable to relocate or pursue full‑time, campus‑based study. It is particularly aimed at international learners and working professionals who need a flexible route into higher education.

In addition to academic preparation, the programme is positioned as a pathway into OPIT’s undergraduate degrees, including courses in computer science and digital business. OPIT’s degree programmes are designed to be career-aligned and focused on employability within technology-driven sectors.

Student feedback from OPIT’s wider programmes highlights the role of flexible delivery in supporting career transitions. One graduate described OPIT as suitable for learners “looking to pursue a new career while juggling other responsibilities,” citing the combination of remote study and academic support.

OPIT’s programmes are also designed to be affordable relative to traditional university pathways, with the aim of widening access to higher education for global learners.

Beyond its role as an entry route, OPIT emphasises that the Foundation Programme carries significant academic value, equipping learners with the foundational competencies essential for success in modern technology degrees. By strengthening critical thinking, problem‑solving abilities and digital fluency, the programme helps bridge gaps that often prevent students from progressing in STEM fields. OPIT notes that early cohorts have demonstrated increased confidence, stronger academic performance in subsequent studies and greater readiness for the demands of university‑level coursework—evidence of the programme’s impact in widening participation and supporting long‑term student achievement.

Applications for upcoming intakes of the Foundation Programme are now open, with OPIT accepting students who meet its academic and English language requirements.