Prospective students gain behind-the-scenes access at Derby County Football Club

Students who have applied to start university this September were given a unique behind-the-scenes insight into professional football during an exclusive VIP experience at Derby County Football Club.

Held at Pride Park Stadium, the event gave applicants to the University of Derby a rare glimpse into the world of elite sport, made possible by the University’s ongoing partnership with the Club.

During the afternoon, students attended a Q&A session with a panel of industry experts before taking a part in a private tour of the stadium, including access to the changing rooms and pitch-side areas.

The panel featured senior figures from across the club, including CEO Stephen Pearce, Chief Operating Officer Simon Carnall, First Team Goalkeeper Josh Vickers, First Team Sport Science and Medicine Lead Rob Price, and U15-U16 Individual Player Development Sam Westley, giving students the chance to ask questions and gain first-hand insight into careers in the industry.

As well as networking with industry figures, the event provided the opportunity for applicants to connect with academics and current students and build friendships ahead of starting at the University of Derby in September.

Dr Andy Hooton, Head of the School of Sport and Exercise Science at the University of Derby, who led the event, said:

“Seeing the energy and enthusiasm from our prospective students in the stadium was fantastic. Experiences like this are invaluable in helping them understand what a future in the industry could look like.

“We are always looking for ways to bring our subjects to life for applicants. Stepping inside a professional club like Derby County and hearing directly from the people who make it operate allows students to begin imagining their future careers, while also building valuable connections before they even begin studying at Derby.”

The University of Derby prides itself on being industry-connected, providing students with opportunities to engage with leading global, national and regional organisations as part of their degree.

Recent events have included hosting Derby County’s pre-match press conference at the University, welcoming Nigel Clough ahead of Mansfield Town’s FA Cup fifth round game against Arsenal, and a special Q&A session with Paralympic legend Tanni, Baroness Grey-Thompson.

Dr Hooton added:

“At the University of Derby, being industry-engaged is at the heart of the student journey. Working closely with partners such as Derby County Football Club, we ensure our students gain hands-on experience, build networks, develop practical skills and graduate with a clear understanding of their future career.”

The event forms part of a wider programme of exclusive experiences hosted by the University of Derby throughout the year, designed to give prospective students a taste of life at Derby, connect with fellow applicants and showcase the unique partnerships and facilities on offer.