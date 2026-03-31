Refugee lecturer returns to the classroom to rebuild career

An Algerian refugee arriving in the UK with limited English and no support network is on the cusp of launching a new career.

Mohand Rahmoune fled his home for political reasons in 2022, leaving behind an established role as a university lecturer.

He enrolled on an English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) at Barnfield College, part of the West Herts College Group, in Luton and is now studying a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) with a view to returning to teaching.

Mohand, now 50, said: “Back home, I was a university lecturer in chemistry. I completed my PhD, and my master’s in executive leadership was done online in Switzerland, which I finished after arriving in the UK. I came to the UK as an asylum seeker. I have now been granted refugee status.”

Despite his high-level qualifications from his native homeland, it was his lack of English that created a barrier for Mohand.

“When I arrived in the UK, my biggest weakness was English. I could speak technical English about chemistry, but to hold a normal conversation – about the weather or football – it was not easy.”

Mohand immersed himself in his community, even helping set up a chess club and volunteering at a coffee shop.

“We created a small chess club and played with Scottish, Irish and English people. Like this, you make friends. I also studied a lot. I spent my time volunteering and meeting people so I could practise and improve.”

Studying for his ESOL qualification became the foundation to resume a career in education. “You really feel the welcome. You feel that they are there to support you.

“The College gave me the chance to build step by step. What I felt most was that they want to push people forward.”

As a student at the College, Mohand has received pastoral and wellbeing support, guidance to navigate the education system and a safe and inclusive learning environment.

As his confidence in English grew, so did his ambitions and he is fully focused on returning to an academic role. Already teaching at the College during his placements and shadowing lecturers at the University of Bedfordshire, he is gaining valuable experience.

Tammy Nuthall, Vice Principal of Curriculum at Barnfield College, said: “Education has the power to change lives. We are incredibly proud of students like Mohand who show resilience, determination and ambition.

“Our role is to provide not only high-quality teaching, but also the care, stability and opportunity that allow students to rebuild their confidence and plan for the future. FE colleges are well placed to provide the training and support to those who don’t speak English as their first language to integrate themselves in their communities and find routes to access work.”