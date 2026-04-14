Retail role models commend students after industry task triumph

Retail experts from the University of Chester, big brands and independent companies praised students from its Business School who excelled in a series of knowledge and skill-testing challenges.

Final year Retail Management students at Chester Business School were given the opportunity, recently, to experience an assessment centre exercise at the University’s Queen’s Park site.

With retail and recruitment leaders looking on, the retail managers of the future impressed as they completed the exercise, highlighting their learning, talent and innovation.

More than 90 students took part, being examined on their understanding of contemporary and strategic retailing principles before they embark on their graduate careers.

In groups, the students critically analysed a top retailer of their choice and, on the day, they presented this research to the panel of industry guests and Business School lecturers, answered individual ‘interview’ questions and completed the day’s activities with an observed group problem-solving task.

Topics of discussion included changes in retail and its future, the importance of customer experience, responsibilities of ethical and sustainable sourcing of goods, the impact of emerging technologies, and trends that respond to new shopping habits and expectations.

The assessment panel brought together senior representatives from Marks & Spencer, McArthur Glen Cheshire Oaks, Bentley, Cushman & Wakefield, Matalan, Tesco and Enterprise, who all supported the exercise to provide the candidates with authentic employer feedback.

Heather Standidge, of global real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, was one of the employers on the panel. She said:

“It was a real pleasure to work with the students and staff of the Retail Management module at the University of Chester. Having delivered a guest lecture on the evolution of the UK retail landscape, I was delighted to join fellow industry professionals on the module’s assessment panel, providing a great opportunity to share professional insights and to witness first-hand the impressive work the students are producing.”

The Chester Business School Retail Management Assessment Centre was organised by Amanda Forsyth, Module Leader for Retail Management, with the support and involvement of colleagues from the wider Business School and the University’s Careers and Employability service.

Amanda explained that the assessment was designed to prepare students for applying for graduate roles, as well as assess the application of their retail knowledge.

She continued:

“This assessment is an amazing opportunity for students to experience the reality of an assessment centre, getting feedback from not only the academics but the external panel of employers like Bentley, M&S and Tesco. This is instrumental in preparing them for graduate opportunities. They also have had the opportunity during this module to network with more fantastic local employers, to help them further in their future careers.”

Student Ekram Hussen said:

“My retail presentation went really well, and it was a great experience presenting in front of business leaders on the panel. It was a valuable opportunity that helped me build confidence and improve my communication and presentation skills, which I believe will be very helpful for my future job interviews and career in the retail industry.

“My presentation focused on retail ethics, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and sustainability, and I was very happy to receive positive feedback from the panel. Their comments helped me understand how my ideas could be applied in a real business environment.

“I would definitely recommend this course to other students because it provides real-world opportunities like presenting to industry professionals. Experiences like this truly prepare us for our future careers.”

Retail Management is a final year module that is taken by Business School students studying a range of different degree programmes including Business Management, International Tourism Management and Events Management.