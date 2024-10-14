Rotana partners with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches to cultivate local talent for the UAE hospitality industry

Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey (MENAT), has announced a partnership with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches.

Dedicated to hospitality education and training, the Academy enrolled its first batch of students for its inaugural intake last month, marking a significant milestone of the hospitality education in the United Arab Emirates and in the region.

Now, through this new collaboration, Rotana and Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches aim to nurture and elevate local talent for a thriving career in the UAE’s dynamic hospitality sector. As the UAE continues to experience robust growth in its tourism and hospitality industry, the demand for skilled professionals is at an all-time high.

The partnership represents a significant step towards bridging the skills gap in the sector while promoting local talent to meet the evolving needs of the market.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches to foster the next generation of hospitality leaders and professionals in the UAE,” said Shaikha Al Nowais, Corporate Vice President of Owner Relationship Management at Rotana, and board member of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to empowering local talent and contributes to the sustainable development of the region’s hospitality industry.”

Through this collaboration, above being the accommodation provider of reference, Rotana will provide students with valuable industry insights, internships and job placements at its esteemed properties across the UAE. In addition, the partnership will facilitate mentorship programs, workshops and masterclasses led by seasoned professionals from both Rotana and the Academy, as well as events and initiatives designed to engage students, foster community involvement and celebrate the rich talents of upcoming hospitality professionals.

Georgette Davey, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, explained: “Partnering with key industry players is key for us. Rotana will enhance our curriculum and provide our students with unparalleled access to real-world experience, Together, we can empower local students with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to excel in the fast-paced hospitality industry.”

The partners have also created the “Rotana scholarship”, providing a student with full tuition at the institution. Selected on a merit-base, this year, Fatma Ibrahim will pursue a four-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Global Hospitality Management, including an internship at one of Rotana’s properties and will be able to pursue her career within the group.

Together, Rotana and Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches are dedicated to shaping the future of the UAE’s hospitality landscape.

Rotana manages a portfolio of over 100 operational and pipeline properties throughout MENAT, with an expansion plan in place. Les Roches, meanwhile, is a bespoke experience to educate tomorrow’s leaders in hospitality. Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, Les Roches offers undergraduate, graduate degrees and executive programs in Luxury, Hospitality and Tourism Management. It has campuses across Switzerland, Spain, UAE and China, as well as a partner campus in New Delhi.