Sommet Education Foundation celebrates selected finalists of the UN Tourism Social Innovation Challenge

The Sommet Education Foundation and Les Roches are proudly celebrating the seven winners of the UN Tourism Social Innovation Challenge, showcasing a new generation of talents which are developing innovative solutions to drive tourism towards a more sustainable, inclusive and locally impactful future.

Launched in September 2025, the challenge received an exceptional 866 applications from 109 countries, reflecting the growing global momentum behind social innovation in tourism. Almost half of all submissions originated from Africa, highlighting the continent’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and the increasingly important role of innovators in shaping the future of global tourism.

The seven winners have been selected across three categories, each addressing a critical dimension of tourism’s future:

Community-based Tourism

Solutions that put local communities at the heart of tourism, creating opportunities for local employment and entrepreneurship while celebrating cultural heritage, rural development and local traditions.

Lore (China) – Uses AI to preserve indigenous knowledge and connect travellers with local communities through culturally immersive experiences.

– Uses AI to preserve indigenous knowledge and connect travellers with local communities through culturally immersive experiences. Local Narratives (India) – Connects travellers and students with rural communities through immersive experiences that create opportunities for local learning, entrepreneurship and social impact.

– Connects travellers and students with rural communities through immersive experiences that create opportunities for local learning, entrepreneurship and social impact. Ecodigital (Tanzania) – Combines digital innovation and community knowledge to support ecosystem restoration, climate resilience and sustainable tourism.

Green Projects

Innovative solutions that address tourism’s environmental footprint through circular economy models, waste and resource management, energy efficiency, biodiversity conservation and ecosystem regeneration.

Okumkom Biodigital Investment (Ghana) – Converts organic waste from hotels and restaurants into protein and organic fertiliser, creating a circular link between hospitality and agriculture.

– Converts organic waste from hotels and restaurants into protein and organic fertiliser, creating a circular link between hospitality and agriculture. Bio Fábrica de Corais (Brazil) – Uses biotechnology and regenerative tourism to restore coral reefs, engaging visitors and local communities in marine ecosystem conservation.

Accessibility and Inclusivity

Enhance travel for people with disabilities, seniors, and those with specific access needs through universal design and inclusive services.

Signvrse (Kenya) – Uses AI and 3D avatars to provide real-time sign language interpretation, helping remove communication barriers for deaf and hard-of-hearing travellers.

– Uses AI and 3D avatars to provide real-time sign language interpretation, helping remove communication barriers for deaf and hard-of-hearing travellers. Your Accessible Flight (Portugal) – Uses AI to help travellers with disabilities navigate air travel while giving airlines and airports digital tools to improve accessibility services.

Anouck Weiss, President of the Sommet Education Foundation, commented: “It is genuinely impressive to see the quality and creativity of this year’s projects. They reconnect tourism with its roots: discovery, exploration and curiosity for other cultures while turning these values into innovative responses to social and environmental challenges. At the Sommet Education Foundation, we are proud to help transform these ideas into lasting impact.”

As a partner of the challenge, Les Roches Marbella will support the selected winners through training scholarships on campus, alongside access to its global education, entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem. This support is designed to equip winners with the knowledge, networks and opportunities needed to further develop their ventures and accelerate their potential impact.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, said: “At Les Roches, we are committed to creating opportunities for the entrepreneurs who are shaping the next generation of tourism. The breadth of ideas represented by this year’s finalists, and the strong response from innovators around the world, highlights the importance of supporting solutions that address real challenges faced by communities and destinations. We are proud to be partners of this initiative and to contribute to the development of these promising ventures as they take their ides further.”

The UN Tourism Social Innovation Challenge reflects a shared commitment to a model of tourism that creates positive economic, environmental and social impact, while empowering communities and opening new pathways for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Sommet Education Foundation empowers underrepresented talent through access to world-class hospitality education and career opportunities. By providing scholarships and promoting inclusive industry initiatives, the Foundation helps shape a more diverse and equitable future for hospitality. Backed by Sommet Education’s global network of schools and partners, it supports students from disadvantaged backgrounds and champions the social impact of hospitality through training, mentorship, and employment pathways.