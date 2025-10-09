Students are masters of success with stand-out grades and research

A University of Chester postgraduate class is celebrating an unprecedented achievement with distinctions all round for their pioneering, impact-making research on education and society.

This year’s MA Education, Globalisation and Society – now titled MA Social Justice and Globalisation in Education – students at the University have raised the bar again.

All nine full-time Master’s students have recently completed their course, passing all modules at the first attempt and all gaining distinctions – the highest grade possible – for their final research projects.

Their research topics reflect a wide range of social issues currently affecting individuals and communities; regionally, nationally and internationally.

The high-quality research studies have helped to provide important insights into areas including:

how prepared newly qualified primary teachers in the UK feel in supporting children from disadvantaged backgrounds;

why parents in the UK are increasingly opting for flexi-schooling (mainstream education and home-based learning) for their children;

how US elementary teachers are responding to book banning;

a male’s perspective of misogyny;

cultural transitions made by international students studying in higher education;

parent perceptions of competitive primary school sports activities and sports day.

The students, who come from the north west of the UK, Wales, Spain, America, Iraq and Kenya, have undergraduate degrees in a range of disciplines from teacher training and early childhood and primary education studies to sociology.

With the teaching taking place over one to one-and-a-half days a week and flexible course assessments, the students have been able to select topics aligned to their own interests and career pathways. This has helped them to thrive and develop transferable knowledge and skills relevant to a range of careers involving children, young people and marginalised groups in society. All are passionate about helping to make a difference to the lives of children, young people and communities, as they consider and take their next steps.

Some have been offered places on the Doctor of Education (EdD) course at the University of Chester and some have gained full-time work in primary schools and community posts linked to education, health and community care. Some also have their sights set on working in further and/or higher education in the future.

Course Leader Dr Paula Hamilton said:

“I am immensely proud of what the class of 2024-25 has achieved. In all my years of teaching postgraduate study, it is the first time that I have seen an entire group of students awarded a distinction grade for their end research project/dissertation. Some truly amazing research has been undertaken. They really are a great bunch of students, who are full of drive and share a passion to make a positive difference in their communities.”

Student Holly Whatmore, a newly qualified teacher from Leeds, shared more on her research and what she has gained from the course:

“My research has explored Early Career Teachers’ (ECTs) perceptions of their training to support pupils from low socio-economic backgrounds.

“The course inspired me to look further into and deepen my understanding of the issues that pupils face in education, which may span beyond school itself. It has strengthened my skills in research, reflection and evidence-based practice, and broadened my perspective as a teacher.”

Student Katie Williams, from Wrexham, whose research focused on flexi-schooling, added:

“The course has played a key role in supporting my personal and professional growth. I was encouraged to think critically, ask deeper questions, consider the impact of wider issues and connect my own experiences with global perspectives.

“It has helped me to see flexi-schooling not just as an alternative, but as part of a bigger conversation about how education can be more flexible, inclusive, and responsive to individual needs.

“A special thankyou to my course leader who has been an amazing Personal Academic Tutor – supportive, kind, and always there when needed – and all the lecturers. Their passion and encouragement have made a real difference.”

The students will be awarded their Master’s degrees as part of the University’s graduation ceremonies in spring 2026.